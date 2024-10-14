Leftist Star Quits Democratic Party After Mockery Over Assault by Homeless Man

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A popular leftist journalist revealed she left the Democratic Party after fellow liberals rebuked her for recounting how a homeless man in Los Angeles sexually assaulted her.

The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian said fellow liberals shamed her for speaking out against homelessness and crime after an individual approached her and thrust his erected penis onto her.

The assault occurred in March 2022 while Kasparian was walking her dog in Los Angeles. She recounted the experience on the Oct. 7 episode of host Jillian Michael’s Keep It Real Podcast.

“As I was bending down to pick up my dog’s mess, one of the guys like grabs me by my hips and he had an erection and just starts like humping me,” Kasparian said, describing the harrowing experience.

The assault lasted a few seconds until the men walked away, laughing at Kasparian.

She said she felt shamed and humiliated after the assault, which left her grappling with anxiety when walking her dog—and later decided to share her story on an episode of The Young Turks.

“Before I know it, I’m starting to get these messages, and it’s like really harsh stuff,” Kasparian recalled. “It’s about how, ‘You are painting a picture of the homeless community.’ … ‘How could you be like this? … ‘These are your unhoused neighbors, and they need help.’”

Some liberals even accused her of being racist despite her never disclosing the race of the individuals involved.

“When they started accusing me of being racist, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Why are you assuming that the people who did” this were people of color, she said.

“That woke me up,” she added, asserting that some of her leftist allies hold stereotypes against others.