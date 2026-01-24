Disgraced Ex-Des Moines Official Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The former Des Moines official exposed as an illegal alien posing as an American citizen while collecting a generous taxpayer-funded salary pleaded guilty to federal charges following his high-profile arrest last year.

Ian Andre Roberts, a Guianan national, entered guilty pleas to making false statements for employment and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Roberts’ arrest made national headlines after it was revealed that he was an illegal alien who had collected roughly $300,000 from Des Moines taxpayers.

As detailed by the DOJ, Roberts falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen on employment paperwork tied to his position with Des Moines Public Schools in June 2023.

“Roberts was not and has never been a United States citizen,” the DOJ said.

Federal prosecutors said that Roberts also that on Sept. 26, Roberts “knowingly” possessed a loaded Glock pistol in his vehicle “while knowing that he was unlawfully present in the United States.”

Prosecutors added that on the same day, Roberts also possessed three additional firearms at his residence, including a loaded pistol, a loaded rifle and a shotgun.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29.