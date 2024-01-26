Quantcast
NFL Adds Gay Pride Event to Super Bowl Week

'GLAAD's partnership with the NFL is committed to creating spaces where all fans can celebrate and to growing important visibility for LGBTQ fans at the Super Bowl and all season long...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Sarah Kate Ellis and Roger Goodell
GLAAD's Sarah Kate Ellis (left) poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2023 'Night of Pride' gala. / PHOTO: @glaad via Instagram

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) With a growing number of LGBT activist brought into its viewership fold by this season’s frequent camera pans to Taylor Swift, the woke NFL announced plans to incorporate gay pride into its Super Bowl celebration for the third consecutive year.

In a recent communication on its website, the league said it would host the third annual “Night of Pride” in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, ahead of that Sunday’s game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAAD (@glaad)

The website called it “an evening of music, cocktails and interview-style conversations with GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change.”

The sponsors and organizers of the event will also “gather to spotlight advances” of the “future of LGBT inclusion in professional sports.”

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised the NFL for partnering with her organization, and said that, together, the two organizations were committed to advancing LGBT propaganda.

“GLAAD’s partnership with the NFL is committed to creating spaces where all fans can celebrate and to growing important visibility for LGBTQ fans at the Super Bowl and all season long,” said Ellis. “The third annual A Night of Pride at Super Bowl LVIII will spotlight LGBTQ leaders in sports as we work to create safe and inclusive sports environments for our community.”

Ellis’s comments were backed by Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer.

According to Beane, the third Night of Pride will be a night of trying to form public opinion with LGBT propaganda.

It will be “yet another strong step to accelerating acceptance and demonstrating the NFL’s unwavering support of the LGBTQ community,” he said, noting that the NFL wants to continue and strengthen its efforts to “ensure football is for everyone.”

The event is expected to add even more political controversy to a championship game already embroiled in controversy over its decision to include the so-called black national anthem in pre-game ceremonies alongside the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by R&B singer Andra Day.

