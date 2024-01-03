RINO Gov. DeWine Bribed $40K by Hospitals to Veto Anti-Mutilation Bill

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) After RINO Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last week vetoed a bill that would have protected girls sports and made childrens’ genital-mutilation surgeries illegal in the Buckeye State, many in his own party were left wondering why.

“Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life,” DeWine bizarrely claimed, arguing that the handful of transgender kids adversely impacted by the bill would have their lives destroyed by the denial of their so-called gender-affirmation.

But in fact, records revealed that DeWine had received major campaign funding from pro-trans-surgery medical institutions, including major Ohio hospitals, the Federalist Papers reported.

The governor took $40,000 from various hospitals that prescribed both puberty-blockers and cross-sex hormones to children under the age of 18.

DeWine took the cash in the years 2018 to 2023, receiving an exact total of $40,300 from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, Cincinnati Children’s, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and ProMedica Children’s Hospital.

ProMedica, a member of The Ohio Children's Hospital Association and the largest hospital chain in Ohio also gave DeWine $10,000. ProMedica seems to offer gender affirming care. pic.twitter.com/eVWWdhJdES — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) December 29, 2023

Nick Lashutka, president of the OHCA, even showed up to testify against House Bill 68, arguing that the bill “strips away” the rights of parents to mutilate their children.

Lashutka also claimed that transgenders will exist whether or not transitional medical attention is offered.

“These youth existed before we established our gender clinics, and they will exist if our clinics are forced to close,” he noted.

What he failed to mention, however, is that transgender healthcare has been entrenched in the medical industrial complex as an extremely profitable sector.

The amount of money generated by the procedures—much of it government subsidized—was first brought to public attention by after the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh delivered a bombshell exposé that included hidden-camera footage of Vanderbilt Hospital staff discussing the revenue they received from it.

Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" pic.twitter.com/zedM7HBCBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

It is also entirely plausible that DeWine was influenced by the industry.

When explaining his support for the pro-transgender move, DeWine said that his decision was rooted in empathy for transgenders.

“For those children who face gender dysphoria and for their families, the consequences of this bill could not be more profound,” he claimed.

The governor said “medical experts,” who are often totally dependent on the pharmaceutical industry, must be freed to make “medical decisions,” including the assignment of irreversible hormonal treatments.

The bill also would have required public K-12 schools and universities to designate separate teams for male and female sexes, and explicitly banned transgender participation in sports specially designated for females.