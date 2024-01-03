Quantcast
Giuliani Regrets Forgoing NYC Pension Amid Bankruptcy, $148M Defamation Lawsuit

'I don’t know how to go about it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lamented his decision not to enroll in the taxpayer-funded mayoral pension, a choice likely influenced by a $148 million defamation lawsuit and mounting bankruptcy debt.

In an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday, Giuliani expressed his regret, saying he gave it “back” to the city he loved. However, the former mayor warned: “Although I would like to take it now.”

According to public records reviewed by the government watchdog non-profit Empire Center for Public Policy, Giuliani never applied for the pension available to outgoing New York City mayors and other politicians.

Giuliani served two consecutive four-year terms as mayor, retiring in 2001. The NY Post estimated that the government pension could have granted him $26,000 in yearly payments, totaling $442,000 in backpay over approximately 17 years.

Regarding the pension, the former mayor also said, “I don’t know how to go about it.”

According to the NY Post, Giuliani is not receiving a federal pension for his six years as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York or his tenure as U.S. Associate Attorney General under the Reagan administration. 

In contrast, Former Mayor Bill de Blasio receives an annual pension of $113,131 for his work as an elected official. Late New York City mayors David Dinkins and Ed Koch received $59,657 and $49,065 in annual pensions, respectively.  

Similar to Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg declined pay while serving as mayor. Giuliani’s regret over the pension likely began after he faced a scathing defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. 

Following a headline-grabbing and chaotic trial, a federal judge ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to the election workers. Days later, he filed for bankruptcy. 

The lawsuit stemmed from Giuliani’s remarks accusing both Freeman and Moss of voter fraud in the Georgia presidential election of 2020.

Both election workers were praised by Democrats for their anti-Donald Trump testimony before the infamous Jan. 6 Committee.

On the other hand, Giuliani has criticized both the election workers and the judge for the ruling, vowing to appeal. 

Earlier last month, Giuliani claimed, “I know that my country had a president imposed by fraud, who has caused—these are not conspiracy theories, these are proven facts.”

