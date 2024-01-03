‘How to Be a Bitch,’ Other Courses Were Offered on College Campuses in 2023

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that multiple universities all around the United States offered their students the option to be indoctrinated by Marxist professors by enrolling in courses such as “How to Be a Bitch” and “Queering God” during the 2023-2024 school year.

As expected, one of these universities was an Ivy League member, Princeton University, that offered a class titled “Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture” in the Spring 2023 semester. The class will survey black BDSM “culture” via research available in libraries and individuals who were involved in the sexually degenerate act, according to the university’s course catalog.

In 2022, the Marxist indoctrination center made headlines after adding the course to its catalog, among other courses like “FAT: The F-Word and the Public Body” and “Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization,” according to the Daily Caller.

Other institutions of “higher education” were not better. Westminster College, for example, offered a course titled “How to Be a Bitch,” in which students were encouraged to “unpack” the words “bitch” and “bossy,” which are “interesting but problematic.”

Wesleyan University offered a class titled “Bad Sex” which debates the value of sex and questions if modesty in sexual relations is a worthwhile pursuit.

“What is it about ‘casual encounters’ and hookup culture that is so disturbing? Why is sex a magnet for anxieties about selfishness and irresponsibility? Why do we think of anonymity and intimacy in sex as mutually exclusive?” the course description said.

The University of Chicago went another way and decided to attack Christianity by offering a course titled “Queering God” that questions if God is queer and what queerness has to do with the concept of God.

“What does queerness have to do with Judaism, Christianity or Islam?” the course description said.

Aside from making headlines in July for its blasphemous course, the school also exposed its anti-white racism by offering a course titled “The Problem of Whiteness.”

Northwestern University, another leftist-making factory that hates white people, offered a similar course titled “Unsettling Whiteness,” which seeks to make the “historical, political and cultural formation of whiteness in Western modernity visible” for analysis.