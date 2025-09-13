Saturday, September 13, 2025

Desperate Dem Behind Trump Impeachment Stunt Loses Seat

'To protect the people that I've been representing, I've got to sit out that part of it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Al Green
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Al Green, the Texas Democrat behind the long-shot effort to impeach President Donald Trump a third time, will soon be out of his job due to redistricting.

Green represents Texas’s 9th Congressional District, including the southern section of Houston—but that could change under a new map.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill last month that shifts the district to the right by adding Liberty County, Houston Public Media reported.

Speaking to the media, Green said he might throw his hat in the ring for the 2026 election under the new map.

He had been rumored as a candidate for the seat vacated after the death of Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner in March.

The late Democrat represented Texas’s 18th Congressional District. Special elections are scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.

Had Green run for Turner’s seat, he would have left his current seat vacant for the remainder of the year.

This scenario would’ve empowered Abbott to decide when to hold special elections for the would-be vacant seat.

“To protect the people that I’ve been representing, I’ve got to sit out that part of it,” Green said, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

“My constituents are still where they are and I am still where I have lived for more than 30 years,” Green added.

Green has represented the district since 2006 but recently gained national notoriety for leading desperate efforts to impeach Trump in his second term.

He went viral earlier this year after heckling Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress.

