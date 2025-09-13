Secret Service Agent, Teachers Among Those Fired for Inflammatory Kirk Comments

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Radical leftist hatemongers in positions of trust and authority were once again finding out the hard way that “free speech” does not mean freedom from consequences.

Many of those celebrating Wednesday’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk have been fired or put on leave after their repugnant reactions—some amplified by conservative influencers like Chaya Raichik and Scott Presler—have gone viral.

Secret Service employee Anthony Pough was among those facing consequences after posting an anti-Kirk rant on Facebook that insinuated the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination was “karma” for his sometimes provocative rhetoric, Fox News reported.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and #BREAKING: This is a current Secret Service agent, stating in a Facebook post, that Charlie Kirk deserved what he got. "You can't circumvent karma, [sic] she doesnt [sic] leave." The comments are similar to the incendiary remarks now former @MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/XMdTcPHP7k — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 11, 2025

“If you are Mourning [sic] this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show,” Pough wrote, according to Fox News.

Pough, a “Phase 2” agent, had not yet been assigned a security detail protecting President Donald Trump, a close friend and supporter of Kirk’s who announced plans to bestow on him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Pough’s termination echoed past incidents in which leftists celebrating political violence had been forced to own the consequences—notably the July 2024 assassination attempt on Trump himself.

Yet, with Kirk’s killing becoming the most high-profile successful assassination in the U.S. since the 1980 murder of John Lennon, outrage threatened to spill over in dangerous ways.

One of the more egregious examples of online trolling was a TikTok account identified as belonging to Oregon “Oregy” Jones that showed a meme mocking Kirk’s 3-year-old daughter.

I got one for ya. Please. Please. Please. Find this fucker pic.twitter.com/3U0jx7IAMc — Kev 🏴 x (@X1284846) September 12, 2025

Although some users claimed to have identified the account owner as an Oregon schoolteacher, the school district disputed the allegation.

Social media accounts belonging to the user appeared on Saturday to have been removed or privatized.

Meanwhile, the Joe Burrow Foundation, named for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, said it had removed Hamilton County Judge Ted Berry from its advisory board for writing “Rest in Hatred & Division!” on a post in reference to Kirk.

BREAKING NEWS: A judge in Ohio celebrated Charlie Kirk’s m*rder!

Hamilton County Judge Ted Berry is facing intense backlash and has already been removed from the Joe Burrow Foundation’s advisory board after vile social media posts about the ass*ssination of Charlie Kirk came to… pic.twitter.com/60mlyqITtd — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) September 13, 2025

“The Joe Burrow Foundation was founded on the belief that everyone has the responsibility to do good,” it said in a statement. “… We are committed to accountability and respect for all.”

Statement on behalf of the Joe Burrow Foundation. We remain committed to accountability and respect for all. pic.twitter.com/aNePigEiZp — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) September 12, 2025

Teachers also were being outed for their poor decisions, which included posting online and, in some cases, forcing students to listen to them rant in class.

Adjunct English professor Lisa Greenlee, of Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina, was fired after she was recorded during an apparent class calling Kirk a “douchebag” and praising the assassin for having “good aim.”

Her rant was later amplified by Raichik’s influential Libs of TikTok account.

Professor at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina mocks Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination and praises the shooter Any comment @_gtcc??pic.twitter.com/n73yBhPbc3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

“Greenlee’s behavior is not consistent with the college’s values and mission to serve Guilford County,” GTCC said in a post announcing the termination. “Her statement regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk does not support the open and respectful learning and working environment that GTCC provides every day.”

In response to the flood of vile and unprofessional comments, at least one group had created an online catalog of incidents, CharliesMurderers.com, encouraging users to report violations for further action and accountability.

“This is not a doxxing website,” it explained. “This website is a lawful data aggregator of publicly-available information. It has been created for the purposes of public education.”

It said it was in the process of converting into a searchable database of more than 20,000 entries to assist companies who might be concerned about their employees’ posts.

Sadly, some of the problematic commentary appeared to come from government hiring officials themselves.

Bryton Layfield, a Louisiana-based human resources specialist with the U.S. Army, also was exposed for smearing Kirk while arguing in support of political violence and assassinations on LinkedIn.

“This is not the place for politics, definitely Charlie Kirk who,and I repeat, caused attacks on marginalized groups,” Layfield claimed, without evidence, in response to a post arguing that opposition to assassinations should not be deemed a controversial topic.

An analysis of Layfield’s LinkedIn commentary revealed an extensive history of him using the platform to bash conservatives, including the current commander-in-chief.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.