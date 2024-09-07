Dershowitz Formally Quits Dems as Bush’s Once Reviled VP Backs Kamala

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is a political realignment underway in 2024? Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz’s departure from the Democratic Party and former Vice President Dick Cheney’s support for Kamala Harris suggests so.

Dershowitz announced he was no longer a member of the Democratic Party, citing the radical left’s hatred toward Jewish individuals.

“I am no longer a Democrat. I am an independent. I will decide who to vote for at the last minute based on the totality of the circumstances,” Dershowitz said during an interview with Talkline host Zev Brenner.

In contrast, Cheney announced through his disgraced daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, that he will vote for Harris in the 2024 election, cementing his label as a “RINO,” or as President Donald Trump put it, an “irrelevant RINO.”

In a separate statement issued to the press, Cheney claimed he was voting for Harris because Trump posed an alleged “threat” to the Republic.

Liz Cheney accomplished something most of us could only dream of—convincing our Republican dads to vote for a Democrat 👇 pic.twitter.com/JoL6qjQUYy — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 6, 2024

Dershowitz explained in the interview, reportedly recorded on Aug. 23, that the anti-Israel sentiment at the Democratic National Convention finally prompted him to renounce the party.

“It was the most anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-Zionist convention I have experienced, and I have been watching conventions since 1952,” he said earlier in the interview.

Dershowitz lamented that the DNC hosted what he called some of the most anti-Zionist and anti-Israel lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The legal scholar also condemned Rev. Al Sharpton’s DNC speech, calling him “one of the worst anti-Semites in modern American history.”

Sharpton appeared before the DNC along with the so-called Central Park Five, a group of men who had been wrongfully convicted for the New York City rape of a woman in 1989.

Dershowitz claimed the Democratic Party had legitimized the smear campaign against Israel by platforming to the lawmakers and Sharpton.

The Harvard professor emeritus then turned his criticism to Harris for not selecting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate for the 2024 election. Critics argue Shapiro was passed over because he is Jewish.

“We know she got a lot of pressure from the hard left of the Democratic Party, and she knew that if she nominated Josh Shapiro—who would help her win the election by winning Pennsylvania—there would have been demonstrations not only outside but inside the Democratic Convention,” Dershowitz declared.

He also scolded President Joe Biden, whom he referred to as his friend, for claiming at the DNC that the violent protesters outside had “good” points. These protesters were burning American and Israeli flags in support of the Gaza Strip, governed by the designated terrorist group Hamas.