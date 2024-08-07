Leftist Pundits Melt Down over Kamala’s Anti-Semitic Snub of Pa. Gov

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some leftist pundits are clutching their pearls after realizing that pro-Hamas leftists successfully pressured Vice President Kamala Harris into snubbing Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate because he is Jewish.

On Tuesday, Harris bypassed Shapiro, a popular Democrat in a swing state, in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. This decision coincided with anti-Semitic undertones in campaigns against Shapiro, including the nickname “Genocide Josh.”

As seen videos shared by the Media Research Center, CNN contributor Van Jones, MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough and NBC News host Chuck Todd were among the commentators shocked that Harris did not pick Shapiro, despite the political benefits.

Speaking to CNN’s Alex Acosta, Jones suggested that there is a blend of frustrated Arab Americans and separate “anti-Semitism that has gotten marbled into this party.”

He added, “You can be for the Palestinians without being an anti-Jewish bigot. But there are some anti-Jewish bigots out. There’s some disquiet now and then has to be how much of what just happened is caving into some of these darker parts in the party.”

On Morning Joe, Scarborough said Harris’s decision not to pick Shapiro made little sense. “It’s hard to look at the very popular governor of that state and go, ‘Eh, I don’t know if I’m completely comfortable with him. I think I’ll go with Governor Walz.”

He further lamented that Shapiro “faced backlash from people who didn’t like the fact that he was Jewish.”

Scarborough critiqued the notable absence of anti-Israel protests objecting to Walz’s selection, despite his pro-Israel record compared to Shapiro.

Shapiro came under scrutiny “weirdly, for his position on Gaza, when the governor of Minnesota has been at least as pro-Israeli and more supportive of Benjamin Netanyahu,” the MSNBC host added.

Echoing these concerns, NBC News’s Todd questioned Harris’s rationale for snubbing Shapiro.

“I have a yellow flag in my head going, ‘Huh, if you squeal loud enough, she hears and responds.’ There is going to be people that will come away from this experience thinking, ‘Huh, the progressive backlash is what got her off of Shapiro or what got her off of Kelly,’” Todd said.

“In fairness, maybe they didn’t vet either, okay. That’s also a possibility when all is said and done, but on substance, I can’t help but have that takeaway,” he added.

The radical left is up in arms against Israel over its military efforts to rescue hostages from the Gaza Strip, where Hamas continues to wreak havoc. Several videos of the protests exposed individuals holding anti-Semitic signs.