Merchan Pushes Trump Sentencing till After Election, Gets Sued over Financial Disclosures

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 6, 2024, Judge Juan Merchan postponed Donald Trump’s New York witch hunt sentencing until after the 2024 election.

Fox News reported that Trump’s sentencing date is now scheduled for Nov. 26, 2024. The original date was on Sept. 18, 2024.

“The public’s confidence in the integrity of our judicial system demands a sentencing hearing that is entirely focused on the verdict of the jury and the weighing of aggravating and mitigating factors free from distraction or distortion. Unfortunately, we are now at a place in time that is fraught with complexities, rendering the requirements of a sentencing hearing, should one be necessary, difficult to execute,” Merchan wrote in a letter.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, responded to the news after the news source contacted him for comments.

“There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan DA’s Election Interference Witch Hunt. As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all of the other Harris-Biden Hoaxes, should be dismissed,” he said.

Meanwhile, America First Legal sued the Ethics Commission for the New York State Unified Court System and Merchan for refusing to produce Merchan’s financial disclosures from 2018-2024 as required by law.

AF stated that under the state’s law, judges are required to file annual financial disclosures that must be made available for inspection upon request. On June 6, 2024, the organization requested these disclosures and hasn’t heard from Merchan since.

On Aug. 30, 2024, AFL sent a demand letter to the Ethics Commission for the New York State Unified Court System, threatening legal action if the organization fails to hand over Merchan’s financial disclosures.

“The public needs to know what Judge Merchan is hiding or even if he failed to file financial disclosures at all. This is especially important given the fact that Merchan appears to have engaged in unlawful campaign contributions and is on the precipice of criminally sentencing the former President of the United States,” Dan Epstein, AF’s vice president, said.