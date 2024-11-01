Democrats Brace Themselves for ‘Mad Dash to Assign Blame’ If Trump Wins

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Democrats are reportedly bracing themselves for a “mad dash to assign blame” if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump defeats Vice President Kamala Harris come Nov. 5.

Several Democrats flocked to The Hill in an article released Thursday to explain that frustration and finger-pointing at both Harris and President Joe Biden is rampant behind the scenes.

“People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their ass and get a little ahead of Election Day,” one Democrat strategist told the outlet.

Democrats start to point fingers even as they hope for Vice President Harris win https://t.co/MS6SZEGjlA — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2024

The Democrat strategist, who remained anonymous, said members of the party were forced to “fall in line” as no democratic primary process was implemented to elect Harris.

The strategist added that “it is not surprising” the blame game has begun and said “there will be a mad dash to assign blame” if Harris loses.

One former Obama aide said in hindsight, Harris will look “real silly” for picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as her running mate instead of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn.

One Democrat donor agreed, admitting Walz’s selection was a poor judgment call.

“I’m not sure Walz got her anything,” the Democrat donor said. “A lot of people I’m talking to say he seems like a great guy.

The donor added it “wasn’t a great choice” by Harris.

This is what Kamala and her backers think of Trump supporters. It's exactly this type of disgusting, unhinged rhetoric that has inspired two attempts on President Trump's life since July. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/jiz2I82AgL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Axios reported on Sunday that the Harris campaign has soft-blocked Biden from appearing on the campaign trail with his vice president.

One Biden loyalist told the outlet Biden “should be out there” despite the president calling Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday in a Zoom call with Voto Latino.

Work crews have begun covering up the windows of buildings and stores near the White House as the election comes down to the final week. pic.twitter.com/d29CAEq0QS — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) October 31, 2024

Businesses in Washington, D.C. have reportedly begun bracing themselves for potential violent riots following the results of the 2024 election.

The windows and doors on some businesses have already been boarded up in preparation for expected attempts at damage, videos and photos shared by photojournalist Andrew Leyden on Thursday showed.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.