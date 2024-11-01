Quantcast
Friday, November 1, 2024

Kentucky ‘Glitch’ Switches Trump Votes to Kamala

'In full disclosure, after several minutes of attempting to recreate the scenario, it did occur. This was accomplished by hitting some area in between the boxes...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Voting Stickers
Voting Stickers / IMAGE: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a remarkable electoral coincidence in the state of Kentucky, a computer glitch switched voters’ Trump votes to Harris votes, Zero Hedge reported.

The incident occurred in Laurel County, Kentucky and was noticed earlier this week.

According to Laurel County residents, clicking the button to vote for Trump on occasion triggered a vote for Harris instead.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown admitted that the incident occurred in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday.

Initially Brown denied the incident, but later stated that the incident “did occur,” even upon trying to test the ballot marking device for more “glitches” afterwards.

“The Attorney General’s office has been to the vote center to check the device that has been shown across social media today,” Brown wrote in the post, noting that an even slightly inaccurate button click on the screen would register a vote for Harris rather than Trump.

“In full disclosure, after several minutes of attempting to recreate the scenario, it did occur,” Brown continued. “This was accomplished by hitting some area in between the boxes.”

Many Facebook commenters pointed out the absurdity of the situation, noting that if there were video footage of people clicking the Harris box, but registering a vote for Trump, the corporate media would go wild.

As it is, the incident went largely unreported by major news sources, though some local news sources have picked up the story.

Louisville Public Media, for instance, reported that a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams called the incident “voter error.”

Ultimately, Brown tried to reassure voters that the Laurel County election is safe and secure, despite the disturbing warning signs to the contrary.

“I hate that this has occurred here in Laurel County,” he noted. “We strive to have accurate, secure and safe elections that we are proud to provide to our citizens.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Resentencing Hearing for Menendez Bros. in 1989 Killings of Their Parents Set for Dec. 11
Next article
Democrats Brace Themselves for ‘Mad Dash to Assign Blame’ If Trump Wins

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com