Kentucky ‘Glitch’ Switches Trump Votes to Kamala

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a remarkable electoral coincidence in the state of Kentucky, a computer glitch switched voters’ Trump votes to Harris votes, Zero Hedge reported.

The incident occurred in Laurel County, Kentucky and was noticed earlier this week.

According to Laurel County residents, clicking the button to vote for Trump on occasion triggered a vote for Harris instead.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown admitted that the incident occurred in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday.

Initially Brown denied the incident, but later stated that the incident “did occur,” even upon trying to test the ballot marking device for more “glitches” afterwards.

“The Attorney General’s office has been to the vote center to check the device that has been shown across social media today,” Brown wrote in the post, noting that an even slightly inaccurate button click on the screen would register a vote for Harris rather than Trump.

“In full disclosure, after several minutes of attempting to recreate the scenario, it did occur,” Brown continued. “This was accomplished by hitting some area in between the boxes.”

Many Facebook commenters pointed out the absurdity of the situation, noting that if there were video footage of people clicking the Harris box, but registering a vote for Trump, the corporate media would go wild.

As it is, the incident went largely unreported by major news sources, though some local news sources have picked up the story.

Louisville Public Media, for instance, reported that a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams called the incident “voter error.”

Ultimately, Brown tried to reassure voters that the Laurel County election is safe and secure, despite the disturbing warning signs to the contrary.

“I hate that this has occurred here in Laurel County,” he noted. “We strive to have accurate, secure and safe elections that we are proud to provide to our citizens.”