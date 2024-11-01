Quantcast
Secret Service Classifies Trump Shooting Investigation, Keeping Findings Hidden

The synopsis did reveal that the Secret Service has yet to discipline its agents who were responsible for the various failures...

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, left, and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testify before a Joint Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Secret Service has completed its internal investigation into its security failures leading to the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania—announcing Friday that the agency has a report that “provides a comprehensive evaluation of the agency’s operational failures surrounding the event.”

However, the Secret Service is keeping the report secret on the grounds that it’s classified. Instead of the full report, the Secret Service released a seven-page summary of its investigation, which reveals hardly any new information of substance. The synopsis rehashes the well-documented security failures at Butler, including the poor communications, lack of rooftop coverage, and lack of coordination with local law enforcement.

The synopsis did reveal that the Secret Service has yet to discipline its agents who were responsible for the various failures. The agency’s Office of Integrity still must review the classified report.

“The findings of the Mission Assurance Inquiry will be reviewed by the Secret Service’s Office of Integrity. The Mission Assurance Inquiry identified several instances of behaviors and acts by multiple employees that warrant review for corrective counseling and, potentially, disciplinary action … All individuals found in violation of policies will be held accountable,” the synopsis insisted.

The synopsis closed by listing the reforms the Secret Service has implemented since the July 13 shooting, including the decision to give Donald Trump the same level of protection as President Joe Biden—though recently Trump has had to reorganize his schedule due to the dearth of Secret Service resources.

Despite the lack of disciplinary actions and the secrecy of the internal review, the House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination said the Secret Service is seemingly “headed in the right direction.”

“The Secret Service’s Mission Assurance Review offers answers that align with the Task Force’s own investigation into the agency’s security failures on July 13. Many of the steps to improve security outlined in the Review appear to be headed in the right direction.

“However, the Secret Service still needs to take additional steps to create accountability and ensure that the mistakes that occurred on July 13 are not repeated.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

