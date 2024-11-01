Are D.C. Businesses Boarding Up for Protests After Kamala’s Loss?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Businesses in Washington, D.C., are preparing for potentially violent riots ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, as shown in video and photos shared by photojournalist Andrew Leyden.

“Work crews have begun covering up the windows of buildings and stores near the White House as the election comes down to the final week,” wrote Leyden on X, sharing four photos of boarded-up businesses.

Among the businesses boarded up are McDonald’s and Frame Mender, located in the 750 block of 17th St NW. A professional building at 1750 Pennsylvania Ave, just a block from the White House, is also boarded up.

Leyden’s video showed workers boarding up windows while other individuals entered businesses that remained open at least until Election Day.

Many buildings were boarded up in 2020 following violent protests after the announcement of the 2016 election results when Trump was declared president-elect.

In 2020, pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, protesting what they viewed as flawed election results. The violence primarily targeted the Capitol building.

By contrast, in 2017, hecklers and looters wreaked havoc on several businesses as Trump was inaugurated.

On X, some commentators suggested that the safety measures were implemented in anticipation of a potential Trump victory this November.

Among those commentators is Mike Benz, who warned that if Trump wins, America should prepare for two months of street riots.

Several polls indicate that President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race for what is expected to be one of the most closely-watched presidential elections in history.