Quantcast
Thursday, October 31, 2024

Are D.C. Businesses Boarding Up for Protests After Kamala’s Loss?

'If Trump wins the electoral college next week, get ready for 2 months of street riots...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Businesses in Washington, D.C., are preparing for potentially violent riots ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, as shown in video and photos shared by photojournalist Andrew Leyden. 

“Work crews have begun covering up the windows of buildings and stores near the White House as the election comes down to the final week,” wrote Leyden on X, sharing four photos of boarded-up businesses. 

Among the businesses boarded up are McDonald’s and Frame Mender, located in the 750 block of 17th St NW. A professional building at 1750 Pennsylvania Ave, just a block from the White House, is also boarded up.

Leyden’s video showed workers boarding up windows while other individuals entered businesses that remained open at least until Election Day. 

Many buildings were boarded up in 2020 following violent protests after the announcement of the 2016 election results when Trump was declared president-elect.

In 2020, pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, protesting what they viewed as flawed election results. The violence primarily targeted the Capitol building.

By contrast, in 2017, hecklers and looters wreaked havoc on several businesses as Trump was inaugurated. 

On X, some commentators suggested that the safety measures were implemented in anticipation of a potential Trump victory this November. 

Among those commentators is Mike Benz, who warned that if Trump wins, America should prepare for two months of street riots. 

Several polls indicate that President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race for what is expected to be one of the most closely-watched presidential elections in history. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man Harasses Hooters, Becomes a ‘Woman,’ and Sues After Job Denial

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com