‘Decomposing in Real Time’: Biden Pulls a McConnell, Freezing for Half Min.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to freeze for nearly half a minute during an event celebrating Juneteenth on Monday.

Video from the event shows Biden observing a concert by gospel singer Kirk Franklin, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

As Franklin sang, Biden remained motionless for 30 seconds, reminiscent of the two health scares experienced by outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who recently announced he would not seek re-election in 2024.

“Why isn’t Biden moving?” the Republican National Committee questioned on Twitter.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history—a fact that concerns a vast majority of American voters, according to several polls.

Biden faces a challenging re-election campaign and increasing competition from former President Donald Trump.

Despite the White House’s attempts to portray Biden as vigorous and energetic, numerous videos suggest otherwise.

On Tuesday, Biden struggled to speak at an anti-gun event for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “Biden is decomposing in real time,” the Republican National Committee’s research Twitter page remarked.

“Instead of trying to stop our men… and gun… ghost… kissed… contained these… they’re working like elders,” Biden incoherently stated.

Biden is decomposing in real time pic.twitter.com/LoSKcY0erO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

During the same speech, Biden claimed he was a “professor at the University of Pennsylvania.” However, the president never taught a single class but received a generous salary of $1 million.

Slurring his speech, Biden added, “If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line … guess what? They need F-15s! They don’t need a rifle!”

Earlier in his speech, Biden falsely claimed that Republicans want to ban the “AFT,” a government agency that does not exist, as the Republican Party noted on Twitter.

He likely meant the ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives—but that is not what he said.