Quantcast
Tuesday, June 11, 2024

‘Decomposing in Real Time’: Biden Pulls a McConnell, Freezing for Half Min.

'Why isn't Biden moving?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to freeze for nearly half a minute during an event celebrating Juneteenth on Monday. 

Video from the event shows Biden observing a concert by gospel singer Kirk Franklin, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.  

As Franklin sang, Biden remained motionless for 30 seconds, reminiscent of the two health scares experienced by outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who recently announced he would not seek re-election in 2024. 

“Why isn’t Biden moving?” the Republican National Committee questioned on Twitter.  

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history—a fact that concerns a vast majority of American voters, according to several polls. 

Biden faces a challenging re-election campaign and increasing competition from former President Donald Trump.

Despite the White House’s attempts to portray Biden as vigorous and energetic, numerous videos suggest otherwise. 

On Tuesday, Biden struggled to speak at an anti-gun event for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “Biden is decomposing in real time,” the Republican National Committee’s research Twitter page remarked. 

“Instead of trying to stop our men… and gun… ghost… kissed… contained these… they’re working like elders,” Biden incoherently stated. 

During the same speech, Biden claimed he was a “professor at the University of Pennsylvania.” However, the president never taught a single class but received a generous salary of $1 million. 

Slurring his speech, Biden added, “If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line … guess what? They need F-15s! They don’t need a rifle!” 

Earlier in his speech, Biden falsely claimed that Republicans want to ban the “AFT,” a government agency that does not exist, as the Republican Party noted on Twitter. 

He likely meant the ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives—but that is not what he said. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Maxine Waters Thanks ‘Critical Race Theory’ for Anti-Trump Prosecutors
Next article
Far-Left SNL Writers Will Create Propaganda for Biden to Brainwash Youth

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com