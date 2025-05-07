NYT Publishes Elon Musk’s Home Address amidst Recent Political Violence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Billionaire Trump backer Elon Musk may no longer be safe after the New York Times inexplicably published his home address—despite the tech mogul facing mounting death threats and political intimidation.

The Times exposed Musk’s location in a hit piece about what it’s like to live near him and only removed it after The Intercept confronted the paper.

“An image accompanying this piece of journalism has since been updated by an editor,” Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said when pressed. “The Times makes updates to our journalism when warranted.”

The article focused on Musk’s residence in West Lake Hills, Texas. According to The Intercept, the original lead image showed an official zoning document that listed purported violations at Musk’s property, all while displaying the home address.

The Intercept noted that while the image was eventually replaced, an unredacted version remained accessible on the Times’s website.

The address was verified as Musk’s home, as it was also listed in a recent lawsuit against him by Ashley St. Clair, the social media influencer with whom Musk shares a baby.

The Times described the property as sitting on an “upscale cul-de-sac” and “one of the four homes on the leafy street,” valued at $6 million and featuring six bedrooms.

“Musk purchased the West Lake Hills home through a limited liability company, which was named after the street where the property sits,” the article stated.

The doxxing comes as political violence escalates nationwide and as Musk faces a surge of threats from far-left activists. He currently serves as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, with a focus on the Department of Government Efficiency.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin issued a letter affirming federal prosecutors would investigate threats against Musk, who now qualifies as a government official.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also warned arsonists and looters targeting Musk or Tesla that they would be charged as domestic terrorists, noting the clear attempt to intimidate Musk out of his post.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” said Bondi in a statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”