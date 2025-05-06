Tuesday, May 6, 2025

US to Upgrade, Transfer Missile Defense from Israel to Ukraine

The US recently deployed a Patriot and multiple THAAD air defense systems to the Middle East to defend Israel…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
hypersonic missiles
A common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) launching from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, in Kauai, Hawaii during a Department of Defense flight experiment. / PHOTO: Luke Lamborn/U.S. Navy via AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) The Donald Trump administration is moving forward with a Joe Biden-era plan to move a retired Patriot missile system from Israel to Ukraine. Washington will upgrade the air defense platform before transferring control to Kiev.

The New York Times reported the move on Sunday, citing four current and former US officials who confirmed that Trump planned to go through with sending a Patriot system to Kiev, despite his stated objections to continuing what he calls “Biden’s war” in Ukraine.

The plan to transfer a Patriot battery would also see Germany or Greece send a second system, giving Kiev a total of 10, though one official said two of them are currently not functioning. A Ukrainian official admitted on Friday that his forces lacked adequate air defenses.

The Patriot system set to be transferred from Israel is an older model that will be upgraded. The US recently deployed a Patriot and multiple THAAD air defense systems to the Middle East to defend Israel.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to buy more air defense platforms, Kiev is still largely dependent on aid transfers from Washington. However, last week, a natural resources deal between Washington and Kiev was signed that could give Ukraine access to funds to buy more American weapons.

Trump met Zelensky at the Vatican during Pope Francis’s funeral. The Ukrainian left the meeting feeling he had successfully swayed his American counterpart to take a harder line on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Trump criticized Putin for targeting Ukrainian cities in a missile attack.


This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: DOJ Probing Why FBI Had Suspected Human Smuggler Released in 2022
Next article
DEA Official Spied on His Own Agents, Inspector General Finds

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com