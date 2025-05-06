Tuesday, May 6, 2025

DEA Official Spied on His Own Agents, Inspector General Finds

'The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the DEA SAC installed and remotely monitored an unauthorized personally-owned camera, with real-time video and audio, in the SAC’s office, in violation of DEA policy...'

Posted by Ken Silva
DEA raids an illegal nightclub in Colorado in April 2025. PHOTO: DOJ
DEA raids an illegal nightclub in Colorado in April 2025. PHOTO: DOJ

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General released a report Tuesday about a senior Drug Enforcement Administration official who was caught spying on the DEA’s own agents with a remote camera that installed in the official’s office.

According to the DOJ-OIG report, someone from the DEA’s Office of Professional Responsibility alleged that a DEA special agent in-charge had installed and remotely monitored a “personally-owned camera, with real-time video and audio, in the SAC’s DEA office and used the camera to monitor activities of individuals without their knowledge.”

“The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the DEA SAC installed and remotely monitored an unauthorized personally-owned camera, with real-time video and audio, in the SAC’s office, in violation of DEA policy,” the report said.

The DOJ declined to prosecute the official, who was removed prior to the Inspector General’s investigation “for misconduct unrelated to the OIG investigation,” the report said.

“The OIG has completed its investigation and provided its report to the DEA for its information,” the report concluded.

The DOJ-OIG report comes after it announced last November that it’s investigating the DEA’s interdiction activities at airports.

The DOJ-OIG has issued multiple reports over the decades about DEA agents racially profiling minorities when asking to conduct “consensual” searches at airlines.

In its most recent investigation, the DOJ-OIG said it learned of a DEA office that has a confidential informant who is an employee of a commercial airline. That informant—referred to in the report as a confidential source—has for years been receiving a percentage of cash seized from passengers based on the informant’s tips.

After the DOJ-OIG told the DEA about its findings, on Nov. 12 the agency suspended its practice of approaching passengers for consensual searches—unless the activity is either connected to an existing investigation or “approved by the DEA Administrator based on exigent circumstances.” The DOJ-OIG also recommended a number of reforms to the DEA’s consensual-search program, to which the agency agreed.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US to Upgrade, Transfer Missile Defense from Israel to Ukraine
Next article
Israeli Government Approves Plan for Full Military Occupation of Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com