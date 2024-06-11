Quantcast
Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Maxine Waters Thanks ‘Critical Race Theory’ for Anti-Trump Prosecutors

'Right now, as Trump is on trial, you have Letitia James in New York, Fani Willis in Georgia, and then you have Tanya Chutkan...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Far-left Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared to praise Critical Race Theory for empowering prosecutors targeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

During an interview with BET’s What’s at Stake series about the 2024 election, Waters urged black Americans to pursue higher education to “help change what goes on in this country.”  

She then highlighted two black prosecutors and a judge currently leading cases against Trump.

“It’s so important for us to fight for education because when we do that, we can aspire to careers that would help change what goes on in this country and have a real democracy,” Waters began, before highlighting Attorney General Letitia James, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. 

“I want to give you an example of it. Right now, as Trump is on trial, you have Letitia James in New York, Fani Willis in Georgia, and then you have Tanya Chutkan, who is a judge—all have a role to play now: prosecutors and judges,” Waters boasted. 

“If we ever should change the criminal justice system and get some justice, we’ve got to be in there. We’ve got to be educated and that’s why we are not going to give up because now we see what it means,” Waters added. 

In her interview, the California Democrat claimed to have tweeted the following remark: “When they go low, black women are going to law school. When they go low, black men are becoming judges. When they go low, we are not giving up.” 

Waters’s remarks appear to contradict claims by her own party that the charges and legal troubles facing Trump are not part of a targeted effort against him. 

Her assertions also reference that James launched a civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, dubiously claiming that Trump inflated the values of his properties to obtain generous loans and other financial perks. 

Willis, a partisan Democrat, is leading RICO charges against Trump and other co-defendants over efforts to question the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a George Soros-tied Democrat who is also black, led a criminal trial against Trump over business records. 

Both Bragg and James ran for public office in 2020 and 2019, respectively, on the pledge to use the justice system against Trump if elected. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Neo-McCarthyist George Clooney Tied to Secret Effort to Arrest Pro-Russia Journalists
Next article
‘Decomposing in Real Time’: Biden Pulls a McConnell, Freezing for Half Min.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com