Maxine Waters Thanks ‘Critical Race Theory’ for Anti-Trump Prosecutors

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Far-left Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared to praise Critical Race Theory for empowering prosecutors targeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

During an interview with BET’s What’s at Stake series about the 2024 election, Waters urged black Americans to pursue higher education to “help change what goes on in this country.”

She then highlighted two black prosecutors and a judge currently leading cases against Trump.

“It’s so important for us to fight for education because when we do that, we can aspire to careers that would help change what goes on in this country and have a real democracy,” Waters began, before highlighting Attorney General Letitia James, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

“I want to give you an example of it. Right now, as Trump is on trial, you have Letitia James in New York, Fani Willis in Georgia, and then you have Tanya Chutkan, who is a judge—all have a role to play now: prosecutors and judges,” Waters boasted.

“If we ever should change the criminal justice system and get some justice, we’ve got to be in there. We’ve got to be educated and that’s why we are not going to give up because now we see what it means,” Waters added.

In her interview, the California Democrat claimed to have tweeted the following remark: “When they go low, black women are going to law school. When they go low, black men are becoming judges. When they go low, we are not giving up.”

Waters’s remarks appear to contradict claims by her own party that the charges and legal troubles facing Trump are not part of a targeted effort against him.

Her assertions also reference that James launched a civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, dubiously claiming that Trump inflated the values of his properties to obtain generous loans and other financial perks.

Willis, a partisan Democrat, is leading RICO charges against Trump and other co-defendants over efforts to question the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a George Soros-tied Democrat who is also black, led a criminal trial against Trump over business records.

Both Bragg and James ran for public office in 2020 and 2019, respectively, on the pledge to use the justice system against Trump if elected.