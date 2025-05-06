Report: FBI Has over 250 Open Investigations into Satanic Pedophile Network

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI reportedly has more than 250 investigations ongoing into the online accelerationist network “764”—a Satanic cult that seeks to erode the fabric of Western society by exploiting children.

“We see a lot of bad things, but this is one of the most disturbing things we’re seeing,” assistant director David Scott, the head of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, reportedly told ABC News in a story published Tuesday. Scott said the 250-plus cases span all 55 of the FBI’s field offices.

The ABC News report comes a week after the Justice Department announced charges against one of the 764 ringleaders, 21-year-old Leonidas Varagiannis and 20-year-old Prasan Nepal.

NEW: The FBI has opened 250 investigations into 764, reaching all 55 field offices. This is according to FBI Assistant Director David Scott who also confirms that the FBI's Counterterrorism Division and the DOJ National Security Division are leading the investigations and… pic.twitter.com/eAqW09BDfb — Bx (@bx_on_x) May 6, 2025

“Prasan Nepal, a leader of 764, allegedly instructed other members of the network to use explicit material to induce and extort victims into producing child exploitative content,” Christopher Raia, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI New York Field Office, said last week in a press release.

“Manipulating the most vulnerable members of society—our children—to produce sexually harmful material to further their depraved goals is unconscionable. The FBI is determined to do whatever necessary to stop the heinous actions of 764 members and hold them accountable in the justice system.”

Headline USA has been covering the 764 network ever since the DOJ announced its first case in 2023.

The government’s crackdown on the Satanic pedophile network started in November 2021, when the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late 2023.

In February 2024, 764 received more national attention when U.S. Marshals arrested 764 member Kyle Spitze on child porn charges. Spitze had previously made national news when his step father shot him in the ear while Spitze was recording him. That bizarre and disturbing story can be read here.

Several other arrests followed Spitze. More recently, 764 has been linked to two school shootings and two more alleged near-shootings.

The first shooting occurred in January, when a 17-year-old black student named Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire—killing a female student and wounding one other before killing himself.

Henderson apparently operated the Twitter/X account @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network. His manifesto also claimed that he had connections with other school shooters, including 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire during a study hall last December.

Additionally, when investigators searched Rupnow’s phone, they found that she was part of a network of extremist and sadistic chatrooms, and that she was communicating with many other people.

One of those people was 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf, who was also allegedly talking to Rupnow online about committing a mass shooting. Last week, a court reportedly granted a three-year gun violence restraining order against Paffendorf, which bars him from owning firearms for three years, according to Fox 5 in San Diego. Paffendorf has not been criminally charged over the matter.

We now know that these 4 people were all associating with each other in online accelerationist chatrooms.

Natalie Rupnow, the 15-year-old girl, committed a school shooting in December.

Solomon Henderson, the 17-year-old black teenager, committed a school shooting in January.

The… pic.twitter.com/kuPnQKJq7a — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 1, 2025

Along with Paffendorf, Rupnow was also found to have been communicating with 22-year-old Damien Blade Allen. According to a detective’s affidavit released last week, the two were in a “conspiracy” to commit mass shootings.

Allen was arrested on April 27, just before he was about to carry out his intended shooting, according to law enforcement.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.