Data Expert Identifies 35K Illegal Votes in Ga. Since 2020 Election

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A data expert located nearly 35,000 illegal votes in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election, the Daily Signal reported.

Mark Davis, president of Georgia-based Data Productions Inc., noted that the 35k ballots were cast in the wrong jurisdictions. Despite his evidence, public officials have not responded to his request for an investigation.

Davis found similar data suggesting vote fraud in 2021 and 2022. In May of 2021, he pushed for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to look at his data.

“Attached is a file of 34,869 records I would like the Secretary of State’s Office to investigate for residency issues relating to the November general election,” Davis requested in a 2021 email to Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office.

According to Davis, the problem has been ongoing with many of these voters, who “may also have had the same residency issues when they cast votes in previous elections as well.”

But Raffensperger and others failed to acknowledge or address the discrepancies, leading to the same thing happening in 2022.

Now, Davis suggested, Americans should anticipate the same thing happening in the 2024 election.

“The same thing is going to happen again,” Davis noted. “… You can’t fix a problem if you don’t admit you have a problem.”

According to Davis, it makes sense that elected officials would ignore such problems.

It would be disadvantageous for to Raffensperger to admit that the elections he has administered have been fraudulent.

“The secretary of state doesn’t want to address this because it happened on his watch,” Davis said. “I don’t know why he’s being like that. It’s happened on everyone’s watch.”

Georgia is expected to be a key swing state in the 2024 election. In 2020, President Joe Biden, amid numerous irregularities, defeated Trump by 11,000 votes.