Quantcast
Tuesday, February 13, 2024

CBS News Fires Anchor Who Reported on Biden’s Alleged Crimes

'Herridge was fired just hours after she reported on how Biden may have ‘retained sensitive documents....''

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Catherine Herridge
Catherine Herridge / IMAGE: CBS New York via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, fired senior correspondent Catherine Herridge amid a rampant reduction of approximately 800 jobs, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Herridge’s dismissal coincided with her legal standoff over the non-disclosure of sources related to her reporting on a Chinese American and her damning coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden—topics that rarely make headlines in legacy media outlets.

The NY Post revealed that Herridge had previously clashed with CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who faced scrutiny in 2021 over allegations of favoritism and other discriminatory hiring practices.

Another victim of the lay-offs was CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues, whose publicized scolding of a female staffer in a reported “20-minute rant” may have led to his termination.

A source told the NY Post that Ciprian-Matthews may have weaponized the lay-offs in a bid to oust her foes. “She got rid of her enemies under the guise of budget cuts,” the source said. “She cleared the deck and she had to sacrifice some others like Pegues.”

Reactions exploded on Twitter as critics insinuated an alleged connection between Herridge’s departure and her reporting on allegations of corruption, bribery and influence peddling rocking Biden.

Characterizing Herridge’s firing as “wild,” conservative influencer Collin Rugg remarked, “Herridge was fired just hours after she reported on how Biden may have ‘retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings.’”

On Monday, Herridge reported on a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland by congressional leaders regarding the transcript of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The letter’s senders, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.; and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., are seeking answers to the evidence that Biden “willfully” retained classified documents despite lacking the authorization to do so.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Data Expert Identifies 35K Illegal Votes in Ga. Since 2020 Election
Next article
‘Whites Are Psychopaths,’ UCSF Lecturer Says, Draws Outrage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com