Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Hunter Biden Business Associate Says Joe Met w/ Chairman of Chinese Energy Firm

'I don’t remember the exact time, but I remember being in Washington, D.C., and the former vice president stopped by. We were having lunch...'

Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden met with the chairman of a Chinese energy firm that Hunter Biden sought to do business with, according to testimony from one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners.

Rob Walker, a former business associate of Hunter’s, told the House Oversight and Judiciary committees earlier this month that Joe Biden attended a meeting where he, Hunter and their other business partners proposed a joint venture to CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming.

“I don’t remember the exact time, but I remember being in Washington, D.C., and the former vice president stopped by. We were having lunch,” Walker said in his closed-door testimony, according to Fox News.

Walker estimated the meeting took place in 2017, after Joe Biden had finished his vice presidency.

“I can say it was for certain he was out of office,” Walker told lawmakers. “I’m certain—I’m certain Ye was there,” he continued, adding that there were also other CEFC business partners in the room.

The purpose of the meeting, according to Walker, was to discuss “ways we could work together” with CEFC.

“I don’t think we had structured a deal on how to work together at this point,” he said. “The former vice president was not there the entire time. He was there maybe 10 minutes. He spoke nice, you know, normal pleasantries. I think he probably did most of the talking and then left.” 

Walker insisted that Joe Biden was not directly involved with Hunter Biden’s subsequent business deals with CEFC, but admitted that Hunter’s last name helped make deals happen.

“He had an interesting last name that would probably get people in the door,” Walker said. “It had just seemed—if a U.S. entity was going to have a foreign national represent them, It would probably make more sense to come from Hunter versus me.”

