CNN’s Dana Bash Blames ‘The Couch’ for Kamala’s Defeat

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN’s Dana Bash blamed “the couch” for Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss to Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Friday’s episode of Inside Politics.

Bash suggested that Democrat voters lacked the enthusiasm to show up and vote for Harris, saying they would rather sit at home than support her at the polls.

“One of the things that we heard from the Democrats was, are they going to go out and vote for her? Or are they gonna stay home and choose the couch?” Bash said. “And the Democratic vote totals were down.”

“The couch won in a lot of places,” she added.

The Left has settled on 'Voters chose the couch' as the reason for why they lost to Trump:

Dana Bash: "The couch won in a lot of places." If you're a Democrat, it's a lot easier to tell yourself that turnout was down in 2024, instead of facing the hard truth that Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/CjLp8nJljM — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 8, 2024

CNN Political Director David Chalian chimed in, saying Harris’s underperformance of President Joe Biden’s 2020 numbers was not surprising because “Democrats were talking about this the entirety of the election cycle.”

Harris was down approximately 12 million votes from Biden’s reported 81 million votes in 2020.

Meanwhile, Trump had 73 million counted votes as of Friday afternoon, just below his 74 million total votes in 2020.

“Her number is much more down than his number went up in the Democratic place. You know, why is that is going to be worthy of exploration for Democrats to figure out,” Chalian said.

Bash noted that Trump performed better than 2020 in blue states like New Jersey, where Democrat Senator-elect Andy Kim won his state’s seat.

The CNN host mentioned that Kim took to X on Thursday and explained Trump’s victory by saying voters have a deep distrust in politics and politicians.

I learned never to underestimate the extent to which people distrust and despise politics, especially those that do not engage regularly. 7/12 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) November 7, 2024

“Well, I think we’ve seen that for a while,” CNN Senior Political Analyst Gloria Borger said. “The surprises with the Democratic enthusiasm numbers we saw in polling before the election… you know, you have to scratch your head and say, ‘Well, what happened to that enthusiasm?’”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.