Friday, November 8, 2024

WATCH: Trump’s New Security Detail Includes Robot Dog

The robotic dog appeared to have a weapon attached to it...

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) News media aired footage of the new security detail at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, showing that robot dogs are not protecting the President-elect.

The robotic dog appeared to have a weapon attached to it. The footage, aired Thursday, also showed U.S. Coast Guard armored patrol boats.

The enhanced security comes in the wake of Trump’s landslide election, and right as the Justice Department purports to have uncovered an Iranian assassination plot against him—though, as Headline USA explains here, there is little actual evidence of an Iranian plot.

After the first assassination attempt against Trump on July 13, the Secret Service claimed it would give him the same level of protection as President Joe Biden.

But Trump had to cancel at least one major event during his campaign, and whistleblowers claim that the Secret Service was still denying him resources. On Sept. 15, another gunman attempted to kill Trump on his Florida golf course, leading him to forego golf for the rest of the campaign.

Now, his security includes robot dogs, which are becoming increasingly common among law enforcement.

Robot dogs have even hit the commercial markets recently.

As Headline USA reported in April, the Ohio-based company Throwflame unveiled what it’s calling the “Thermonator,” which is touted as the first-ever flame-throwing robot dog. The price of the dog is $9,420, including free shipping.

According to the website, the Thermonator is about 30 inches long and weighs 37 pounds. It can shoot blast streams of fire up to 30 feet.

“This quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere!” Throwflame states on its website.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

