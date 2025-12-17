Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Dan Bongino Reportedly Set to Depart the FBI

"Staffers say that Bongino’s office has been empty for ‘close to two weeks,’ indicating he has already left the agency..."

Posted by Ken Silva
Dan Bongino
Dan Bongino / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After a roughly 10-month stint that left many of his supporters disappointed, Dan Bongino is set to quit his job as FBI deputy director, according to multiple reports.

Fox News reported Monday that Bongino is set to decide about his future in the next few weeks. But according to other reports, the decision has already been made.

“Staffers say that Bongino’s office has been empty for ‘close to two weeks,’ indicating he has already left the agency,” Salon reported Tuesday, adding that FBI Director Kashyap Patel could be leaving soon, too.

The New York Sun also reported that Bongino’s chief of staff, Jimmy Paul, has left to go run the Baltimore field office—another sign of the deputy director’s impending departure.

Bongino has been rumored to be on his way out since former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was appointed as “co-deputy director” in August—the first time there have been co-deputy directors at the FBI in its entire history.

Bongino’s indicated that he’ll return to the media when he leaves the bureau. If so, he’ll be coming back with a heavily damaged credibility.

In May, he falsely claimed that the FBI had video proving that deceased multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. However, the DOJ Inspector General had already released a report stating that no such video footage exists—and indeed, the video released by the FBI this year didn’t even show Epstein’s cell.

Bongino also defended the FBI’s investigation into the July 2024 Trump assassination attempt, insisting that the would-be assassin acted alone and that the FBI acted properly by releasing his body for cremation and hosing down the AGR rooftop the day after the event. Bongino told the widow of the firefighter who died in the attempt, Helen Comperatore, that the FBI would be releasing more information on the event—but the bureau never did.

Most recently, Bongino has touted the arrest of an autistic black man in the Jan. 6 pipe bombs case, flip-flopping on his earlier remarks as a podcaster that the incident was an inside job.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Epstein Files to be Made Public on Friday; Democrats Say There Are More
Next article
FBI Releases New Video of Brown Gunman as Search Continues

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com