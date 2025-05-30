Dan Bongino Claims FBI Has Video Evidence that Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has claimed that the bureau has video proving that deceased multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. However, the DOJ Inspector General has already released a report stating that no such video footage exists.

There was only one camera recording on Epstein's floor, and this is what it showed. https://t.co/rKK0yDgjJM pic.twitter.com/Q8SmOpNpsY — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 29, 2025

Bongino made his implausible claim in an interview with Fox & Friends that aired Thursday.

“There’s video clear as day. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it,” he said. A Fox & Friends host asked him if there’s video of Epstein actually hanging himself. While that doesn’t exist, the available footage shows Epstein was alone in his cell on the night he died, according to Bongino.

“There is video and when you look at the video — and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there,” Bongino said.

“I say to people of the time — if you have a tip, let us know — but there is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it.”

Bongino’s claims run counter to a DOJ-OIG report released in 2023, which showed that only two cameras in Epstein’s housing unit were recording—and that those cameras had numerous blind spots. For instance, the camera in Epstein’s cell block, which had at least three other inmates, wasn’t recording. Nor was the camera covering one of the elevator bays that led to Epstein’s floor.

Again, Bongino's claim is impossible. Epstein had three other inmates on his cell block, and the camera there wasn't recording. Even if no one came to kill Epstein from the outside, we can't rule out these other inmates. This is from the DOJ-OIG: https://t.co/rsXD2YOFH9 pic.twitter.com/L5Fl29t8r4 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 30, 2025

According to the DOJ-OIG report, prison officials actually knew about the malfunctioning cameras the day before Epstein died.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his staff interviewed an MCC technician, who started to repair the cameras on Aug. 8, 2019, but did not finish his work. The technician told the inspector general he had “no idea” why he did not stay at the facility to resolve the problem that day.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. But his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and many more, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Epstein’s former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.