Rep. Higgins Says He Mapped out the 5G Towers around Trump Shooter’s Home

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., thinks Thomas Crooks shot Donald Trump at the July 13 Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally because Crooks “went mad.”

Higgins’s theory is supported by the FBI, which reportedly said Crooks may have been suffering from an undiagnosed mental health disorder.

But what Higgins doesn’t know is why Crooks—a highly intelligence student who scored 1500 on his SAT pre-college exam—apparently had a mental-health breakdown. Higgins told reporters Thursday that he’s exploring all possibilities, including the seemingly outlandish—including theories related to vaccines and 5G mobile internet technology.

“I’m the one who found out he was fully vaxxed, I mapped out where the 5G towers are around his home, his gun range, all of that,” Higgins said, presumably referencing Crooks having the full slate of COVID-19 jabs.

“Why am I asking those kind of questions? The people want it.”

Great work @JG_CSTT getting this footage. Higgins reveals new info, including that bullet fragments from Crooks's body have allegedly gone missing.

I'm not sure why Higgins says he learned of the multiple bullet fragments from the Pennsylvania State Police. The info's right there… pic.twitter.com/WvO7D7sZT5 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 6, 2024

Higgins didn’t explain further how vaccines and 5Gs could have propelled Crooks to plot an assassination. Most conspiracy theories about vaccines and 5G are related to health risks, such as that 5G affects cells that were injected into people via the COVID jabs.

Higgins promised that he’ll get to the bottom of the July 13 Trump shooting during the next Congress, when he’ll be leading a subcommittee that will continue to investigate the event.

But Higgins has made similar promises, which he’s yet to live up to, in relation to the Jan. 6.

Indeed, last November Higgins claimed to have uncovered evidence that two busloads of FBI informants were sent to Washington DC to foment violence at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest-turned-riot.

Days later, Higgins doubled down on his claim, telling Newsmax there were over 200 undercover agents embedded in the Jan. 6 crowd.

To date, Higgins hasn’t provided any actual evidence of his claims.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.