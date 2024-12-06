Quantcast
Friday, December 6, 2024

Rep. Higgins Says He Mapped out the 5G Towers around Trump Shooter’s Home

'I’m the one who found out he was fully vaxxed, I mapped out where the 5G towers are around his home...'

Posted by Ken Silva
5G tower
5G tower / IMAGE: Not Fake News via BitChute

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., thinks Thomas Crooks shot Donald Trump at the July 13 Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally because Crooks “went mad.”

Higgins’s theory is supported by the FBI, which reportedly said Crooks may have been suffering from an undiagnosed mental health disorder.

But what Higgins doesn’t know is why Crooks—a highly intelligence student who scored 1500 on his SAT pre-college exam—apparently had a mental-health breakdown. Higgins told reporters Thursday that he’s exploring all possibilities, including the seemingly outlandish—including theories related to vaccines and 5G mobile internet technology.

“I’m the one who found out he was fully vaxxed, I mapped out where the 5G towers are around his home, his gun range, all of that,” Higgins said, presumably referencing Crooks having the full slate of COVID-19 jabs.

“Why am I asking those kind of questions? The people want it.”

Higgins didn’t explain further how vaccines and 5Gs could have propelled Crooks to plot an assassination. Most conspiracy theories about vaccines and 5G are related to health risks, such as that 5G affects cells that were injected into people via the COVID jabs.

Higgins promised that he’ll get to the bottom of the July 13 Trump shooting during the next Congress, when he’ll be leading a subcommittee that will continue to investigate the event.

But Higgins has made similar promises, which he’s yet to live up to, in relation to the Jan. 6.

Indeed, last November Higgins claimed to have uncovered evidence that two busloads of FBI informants were sent to Washington DC to foment violence at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest-turned-riot.

Days later, Higgins doubled down on his claim, telling Newsmax there were over 200 undercover agents embedded in the Jan. 6 crowd.

To date, Higgins hasn’t provided any actual evidence of his claims.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Receives Patriot’s Honor At Fox News Award Show
Next article
Cruz Blasts Leftists Who Believe Chopping Off Child’s Genitals Same as Taking an Aspirin

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com