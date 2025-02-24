Quantcast
Monday, February 24, 2025

Trump Pokes Fun at DOGE Critics w/ SpongeBob Meme

'FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Department of Government Efficiency
Department of Government Efficiency / IMAGE: @elonmusk via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump posted a SpongeBob SquarePants meme after some expressed backlash over Elon Musk telling federal workers they were required to justify their jobs last week.

Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency sent an email instructing government employees to list five accomplishments by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The Tesla founder originally posted the meme Sunday on X, and the president soon put it on his Truth Social account a few hours later.

The meme featured the animated character looking at a notebook and appeared to be thinking. The bottom half of the image features the hands of his best friend Patrick Star as he holds a list that is titled “Got Done Last Week.”

The list includes “Cried about Trump,” “Cried about Elon,” “Made it into the office for once,” “Read some emails,” and “Cried about Trump and Elon some more.”

DOGE’s decision to send the email to federal workers was met with mixed opinions.

FBI Director Kash Patel instructed employees to pause on responding to the request, according to The Hill.

“FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information,” Patel wrote. “The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures.”

“When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses,” Patel continued. “For now, please pause any responses.”

The billionaire originally sent out a message on X Saturday telling workers to be prepared for the email.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk wrote. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

