Cringe Alert: Dems Unveil ‘TACO’ Campaign in an Attempt to Annoy Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democratic National Committee has unveiled its latest anti-Trump stunt, baffingly branded “TACO,” an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The campaign, first reported by Axios on Tuesday, comes in response to Trump lecturing a reporter who mentioned the Wall Street phrase allegedly used to predict his reaction to tariff-triggered market drops.

“Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question,” Trump fired back.

🚨 LMFAO! The Democrats’ attempt to mock Trump outside the Republican HQ with a taco truck was such a FAILURE that the taco truck man packed up and left early 😂 These people are BEYOND pathetic 🤣 https://t.co/tRRKNLMS2b pic.twitter.com/pXQRQZ89Yr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 3, 2025

In response, the DNC hired a taco truck near the Republican National Committee’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The truck handed out free tacos and featured an image of Trump in a chicken suit, alongside the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan.

“With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

The campaign was short-lived, as the truck quickly ran out of tacos and drove off early. Republicans wasted no time mocking the “TACO” effort on X.

Democrats have a MAN problem. And they think the solution is tacos and handing out flyers outside the gym 🤣 Here’s an idea: Go inside and lift. Ditch the taco. And while you’re at it — get Joe Biden out of the closet 🚪 (he’s still stuck in there). pic.twitter.com/wNGQv2q0vw — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 3, 2025

“We have the lamest opposition in American history,” wrote Vice President JD Vance on X.

RNC communications official Zach Parkinson laughed off the gimmick in remarks to Axios: “LMFAO. A taco truck? Are they going to be giving out free vasectomies again too?”

Journalist Nick Sortor added, “These people are BEYOND pathetic.”

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters also chimed in: “Democrats have a MAN problem. And they think the solution is tacos and handing out flyers outside the gym.”

Still, embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., tried to lean into the failed campaign, posting a video of himself eating a taco in what he framed as a jab at Trump.