Foreginer Confesses to Swatting Ring That Targeted Conservatives, Officials

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Romanian national confessed on Monday to leading a swatting ring that used bomb threats and hoax calls to target officials, journalists and houses of worship.

Tomasz Szabo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of making threats involving explosives after he orchestrated a network of individuals, including conservative personality Jack Posobiec and X page Catturd.

Many of the fake calls prompted heavily armed responses to victims’ homes, effectively putting their lives in danger.

Among the victims were:

25 members of Congress, at times including their family members

13 then-current and former federal officials

27 state government officials, then-current and former, and their family members

Several federal judges

Four religious institutions

Multiple members of the media

In separate X posts, Posobiec and Catturd revealed that Szabo was the individual behind the swatting incidents targeting them.

“I have been receiving regular letters from the DOJ about the case,” Catturd wrote. “They also said, as a victim, I could go to the sentencing hearing if I wanted and even read an impact statement.”

Meanwhile, Posobiec said that “scumbag” Szabo swatted his parents in the past.

This is the scumbag that swatted my parents https://t.co/I3YrnPTdZa — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2025

According to court documents, one of Szabo’s subordinates bragged about making more than 25 swattings in a single day. The individual boasted that he was “creating massive havoc” in America and costing taxpayers $500,000 “in just two days.”

Szabo was extradited from Romania last November. He faces a combined maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Attorney General Pam Bondi slammed Szabo’s criminal acts in a press statement, saying: “This case reflects our continued focus on protecting the American people and working with international partners to stop these threats at their source.”

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed those sentiments: “Swatting endangers lives and will not be tolerated by the FBI. We are fully committed to working with our partners to bring to justice those criminals hiding behind keyboards and threatening violence.”