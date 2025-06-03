Tuesday, June 3, 2025

CNN Anchor Exits Network in Disgrace Following Defamation Embarrassment

A jury ultimately agreed with Young’s grievances, ruling that the network defamed him...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Signage is seen at the CNN Center in Atlanta on April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) CNN star correspondent Alex Marquardt announced on Monday that he was leaving the network, just months after his misleading reporting on Navy veteran Zachary Young triggered a $5 million defamation payout. 

Marquardt made the announcement on X, reminiscing about his eight years with the network. “Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business,” he wrote. 

Though Marquardt did not specify what prompted his abrupt departure, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reported that he was actually fired. Network executives and Marquardt allegedly had “editorial differences,” which led to the exit.  

The fallout follows Marquardt’s dubious coverage of Young’s selfless efforts to rescue stranded Afghans from the Taliban-controlled territory after the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal in 2021. 

Marquardt misleadingly implied that Young may have profited unethically from these rescue operations. Contrary to evidence, CNN portrayed Young as someone exploiting vulnerable individuals in Afghanistan.

This portrayal cost CNN big time.

Young insisted that he never charged Afghans for rescue missions and instead relied on private donations and nonprofit support.  

CNN attempted to save face by issuing an apology, but Young ultimately sued anyway. 

A jury ultimately agreed with Young’s grievances, ruling that the network defamed him. 

Court documents revealed text messages in which Marquardt vowed to take Young down. “We’re gonna nail this Zachary Young mf**ker,” he wrote. 

Those messages, along with other damning evidence, prompted a jury to award Young $5 million in damages. CNN quickly settled before additional penalties could be determined.  

Young, who is also suing the Associated Press, had originally sought $1 billion from CNN.

