CPAC Denies Kicking J6ers out of Annual Conference

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday denied allegations that it was preventing Jan. 6 protestors from participating in its 2025 event, which is taking place this week.

“It is untrue that we are not allowing people to come to CPAC because of their involvement with J6. In fact, CPAC has been a constant supporter of this persecuted community and we support wholeheartedly President Trump’s pardons of the J6 victims,” CPAC said Thursday on Twitter/X. “The registration link is active and tickets will be sold out very soon.”

CPAC’s response came a day after Jan. 6 provocateur Jake Lang accused the conference of kicking him out for political reasons. While Lang claimed without evidence that there was a cabal of establishment Republicans colluding against him, other J6ers soon reported being in a similar situation.

Other J6ers that were allegedly prevented from attending CPAC included Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, former Proud Boys leader and FBI informant Enrique Tarrio, and Richard Barnett, who famously put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on Jan. 6.

Barnett and others said Thursday that they’re now permitted to attend CPAC. Barnett did dispute CPAC’s denial, saying that he was prevented from attending despite being pre-registered.

“This is a lie. They are targeting pre registered J6. I have my pre approval email and QR code,” he said on Twitter/X, posting a photo of his pre-registration.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear whether Lang returned to CPAC. On Thursday, he continued to post about being kicked out of the event, but didn’t indicate if he was let back in.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.