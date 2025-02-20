DeSantis Signs Immigration Enforcement Agreements w/ Federal Agencies

(Steve Wilson, The Center Square) Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several agreements between state law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday to deputize them as part of immigration enforcement statewide.

The 287(g) agreements were reached with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida State Guard.

“Florida is setting the example for states in combating illegal immigration and working with the Trump Administration to restore the rule of law,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee. “By allowing our state agents and law enforcement officers to be trained and approved by ICE, Florida will now have more enforcement personnel deputized to assist federal partners. That means deportations can be carried out more efficiently, making our communities safer as illegal aliens are removed.”

A similar agreement is already in effect with the Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Florida Department of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

These agreements allow state law enforcement to perform immigration officer functions, which includes identifying and removing incarcerated criminal foreign nationals who are eligible for removal before they are rereleased into the community.

Sworn officers will have the ability under the 287(g) agreements to interrogate any suspected illegal alien as to their immigration status. If they’re in violation of the country’s immigration laws, they can be further detained and processed.

These officers will also be able to arrest and detain any foreign national trying to enter the country through the state’s ports or coastline.

They will also have the power to serve and execute warrants of arrest for immigration violations and deliver migrants to ICE for further screening.

Florida state law enforcement and State Guard members will also be able to administer oaths and take evidence during processing and prepare affidavits and the taking of sworn statements for ICE supervisory review.