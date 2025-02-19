BREAKING: J6er Says He Was Booted from CPAC

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Jan. 6 provocateur Jake Lang said Wednesday that he was kicked out of the Conservative Political Action Conference, claiming that the decision was politically motivated.

“As I’m checking in to get our passes, they told me our credentials have been revoked,” Lang said during a Twitter/X livestream.

Lang claimed that the decision to keep him from CPAC is because he’s the “frontrunner” in Florida’s 2026 U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody. He said he was informed that the decision to ban him was made at the “highest levels” of CPAC.

Lang said he plans to sue over the matter.

Lang then said he’s Jewish, apparently responding to a question about whether he was booted from the conference for antisemitism.

“I am Jewish. My sister served in the IDF. I believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior—but I am a Jew. I love Israel,” he said.

CPAC did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

@AVARY Here’s some footage of your “pal” Jake Lang doing absolutely nothing that “deserves” jail time on January 6. And you might wanna check the docket because the only person responsible for delaying Jake’s trial for this long is Jake. pic.twitter.com/IZ2IX0BWdi — Shawn Bradley Witzemann (@ShawnWitzemann) December 11, 2024

Lang was supported by some in the Jan. 6 community over the last four years, but had a contentious relationship with others.

Lang frequently sparked online controversy with his claims of political persecution. Other J6ers noted that his trial delays were at his own request, and that J6 footage showed him swinging a baseball bat at officers—making him one of the more violent protestors in the crowd (Lang claims that his actions were in defense of himself and other protestors).

He also reportedly had conflicts with cellmates.

Jake Lang and the Offer I Couldn’t Refuse On July 10, 2023, The Gateway Pundit published a story I wrote about violence in the DCCTF “Patriot Pod” after controversial January 6th Defendant Taylor Taranto was arrested and confined there. One source within the pod explained:… pic.twitter.com/asUwN8BMii — Shawn Bradley Witzemann (@ShawnWitzemann) April 7, 2024

Additionally, Lang raised eyebrows with his frequent jailhouse podcast appearances. At one point, he even announced from prison that he was creating a nationwide militia.

It’s still not clear how he constantly smuggled cell phones into his cell and had internet access in jails such as notorious as the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center—the home of numerous high-profiled inmates, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and alleged Trump assassin plotter Asif Merchant.

Responding to Lang’s CPAC drama, J6er William Pope and reporter Julie Kelly accused him of spreading lies.

“Jake Lang, up to his usual tricks,” Kelly said.

Jake Lang, up to his usual tricks. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 19, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.