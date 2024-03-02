Quantcast
Friday, March 1, 2024

Nikki Haley Gets Endorsement from Two Notorious Senate ‘RINOs’

'America needs someone with the right values...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Lisa Murkowski and Nikki Haley (Source: AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, both widely dubbed “RINOs,” have thrown their support behind the longshot presidential campaign of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, extending a lifeline to the near-impossible prospect of a Haley victory.

“I’m proud to endorse Gov. Nikki Haley,” Murkowski said in a statement released by Haley’s campaign. “America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President—and in this race, there is no one better than her.” Collins joined Murkowski on Friday evening, according to reporting from CNN

This backing comes just ahead of the Super Tuesday caucus on March 4, where numerous states are set to hold their primaries. Haley is facing former President Donald Trump, a powerhouse who has secured victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Michigan, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Haley persistently positions herself as a viable alternative to Trump. She argues that Trump’s legal troubles would impede his chances of winning the general election in 2024. 

Echoing these sentiments in her endorsement statement, Murkowski stated, “Nikki will be a strong leader and uphold the ideals of the Republican Party while serving as a President for all Americans.” 

Murkowski entered the Senate when her father, Frank Murkowski, who was a U.S. senator at the time, won the Alaska governorship in 2002 and appointed her to take his place. She secured her latest re-election in 2022 after facing a tough primary challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, supported by Trump.

Collins joined the Senate in 1997, last running for re-election in 2020. She was the sole Republican to vote against the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Murkowski and Collins were two of the seven infamous Republicans to back the second impeachment for Trump. Such move and past criticism aimed at the former president have earned them the infamous title of “Republican in Name Only.

Murkowski and Collins are the sole sitting senators to endorse Haley. In contrast, Trump has gathered support from the following 32 senators, according to the Hill:

  1. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala. 
  2. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. 
  3. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska 
  4. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. 
  5. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. 
  6. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. 
  7. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho 
  8. Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho 
  9. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. 
  10. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. 
  11. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. 
  12. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss. 
  13. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. 
  14. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. 
  15. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. 
  16. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. 
  17. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. 
  18. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. 
  19. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. 
  20. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. 
  21. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio 
  22. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. 
  23. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 
  24. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. 
  25. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. 
  26. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. 
  27. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. 
  28. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas 
  29. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas 
  30. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah 
  31.  Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. 
  32.  Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. 
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Corrupt Prosecutor Hoping to Start New Trump Trial 5 Days Before Election
Next article
Biden Covered Up Info about Iranian Assassination Plots

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com