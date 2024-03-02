Nikki Haley Gets Endorsement from Two Notorious Senate ‘RINOs’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, both widely dubbed “RINOs,” have thrown their support behind the longshot presidential campaign of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, extending a lifeline to the near-impossible prospect of a Haley victory.

“I’m proud to endorse Gov. Nikki Haley,” Murkowski said in a statement released by Haley’s campaign. “America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President—and in this race, there is no one better than her.” Collins joined Murkowski on Friday evening, according to reporting from CNN.

This backing comes just ahead of the Super Tuesday caucus on March 4, where numerous states are set to hold their primaries. Haley is facing former President Donald Trump, a powerhouse who has secured victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Michigan, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Haley persistently positions herself as a viable alternative to Trump. She argues that Trump’s legal troubles would impede his chances of winning the general election in 2024.

Echoing these sentiments in her endorsement statement, Murkowski stated, “Nikki will be a strong leader and uphold the ideals of the Republican Party while serving as a President for all Americans.”

Murkowski entered the Senate when her father, Frank Murkowski, who was a U.S. senator at the time, won the Alaska governorship in 2002 and appointed her to take his place. She secured her latest re-election in 2022 after facing a tough primary challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, supported by Trump.

Collins joined the Senate in 1997, last running for re-election in 2020. She was the sole Republican to vote against the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Murkowski and Collins were two of the seven infamous Republicans to back the second impeachment for Trump. Such move and past criticism aimed at the former president have earned them the infamous title of “Republican in Name Only.”

Murkowski and Collins are the sole sitting senators to endorse Haley. In contrast, Trump has gathered support from the following 32 senators, according to the Hill: