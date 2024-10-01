Quantcast
Monday, September 30, 2024

Airbnb Interferes in 2024 Election, Evicts Pro-Trump Ballot Chasers

'Democrats are furious that we are finally fighting fire with fire and beating them at their own game...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Trump supporters Pennsylvania
Supporters of former President Donald Trump demonstrate outside as first lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visit Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pa. / Pool Photo via AP, File

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that an Airbnb host in Philadelphia evicted Donald Trump-supporting ballot chasers because of their political beliefs.

In its exclusive report, Breitbart News wrote that the ballot chasers with Citizens Alliance’s PA CHASE program, a pro-Trump operation that knocks on 500,000 doors across the battleground state, were given one hour to leave the owner’s house on Sept. 23, 2024.

The ballot chasers told the news source that the leftist owner immediately reported them to Airbnb and canceled the allegedly $5,000 reservation after realizing that they were chasing votes for Trump.

“This is how you know the PA CHASE is over the target — being discriminated against in Philadelphia is nothing new for conservatives. Democrats are furious that we are finally fighting fire with fire and beating them at their own game,” Cliff Maloney, PA CHASE founder, said.

“Let me be clear: we will not back down… we will not stop… and we will not let off the gas until we crush the commies and claim victory on November 5.”

On Sept. 26, 2024, the organization released a statement in which it wrote that the ballot chasers could find another place to stay. It added that the PA Chase requested a refund and talked to its attorneys about a potential lawsuit.

According to the statement, Airbnb began investigating what happened and hasn’t yet granted the $5,000 refund.

Maloney also wrote on Twitter, clarifying some things, such as that the “Airbnb host became [irate]” when he discovered that the organization supports Trump, the Philadelphia team is “knocking in Bucks Count,” the ballot chasers “did not lose any door-knocking productivity because we re-booked immediately” and that the PA CHASE will reach its goal of knocking on 500,000 doors.

He then urged people to sponsor a ballot chaser and, thus, “help [them] push back against this thuggery.”

“Surely this is a violation of law,” @amuse wrote about what Airbnb did.

