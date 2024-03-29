Comer Extends Invitation for Biden’s Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Republicans have extended an invitation to President Joe Biden, requesting his testimony in the impeachment inquiry regarding his involvement in the business dealings of his siblings and Hunter Biden.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., penned a seven-page letter urging Joe Biden to address mounting evidence suggesting his potential role in questionable business transactions, which Republicans allege are part of an illegal influence-peddling scheme.

“The Committee has accounted for over $24 million that has flowed from foreign sources to you, your family, and their business associates. The Committee has identified no legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments,” Comer wrote.

“You have repeatedly denied playing any role in your family’s business activities, but the Committee has amassed evidence—including bank records and witness testimony—that wholly contradicts your position on these matters,” he further elaborated.

Americans deserve to hear directly from President Joe Biden about his participation in his family’s influence peddling schemes. https://t.co/jXqZomYnlC — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 28, 2024

Despite the mounting evidence casting doubt on the Biden family, both the White House and the president have vehemently denied the accusations. However, such denials occasionally conflict with emerging evidence.

For example, in 2019, Joe Biden, then-Democratic presidential candidate, asserted he had never discussed his business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden. Nevertheless, emails, text messages and whistleblower testimony indicate that Joe Biden had meetings with some of his son’s business partners and maintained regular phone communication while Hunter Biden conducted business.

Amid these revelations, the White House has obstructed the turnover of documents in the impeachment inquiry, a point Comer highighted in his letter to Biden.

“[T]he White House has taken a position hostile to the Committee’s investigation and refuses to release certain information or make available witnesses to testify regarding issues relevant to the ongoing impeachment inquiry currently authorized by the full House of Representatives,” Comer wrote.

Comer proposed April 16 for the hearing. It is unlikely that Joe Biden will agree to appear.