(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Ronna Romney McDaniel ​was with MSNBC for just four days. Sharing airwaves with the former Republican National Chairwoman was ​more than her colleagues​ could bear. They ​curled their lips, as if she had the cooties.

“It goes without saying that she will not be a guest on ‘Morning Joe’ in her capacity as a paid contributor,” Mike Brzezinski huffed.

Rachel Maddow ​snarled, “I find the decision to put her on the payroll inexplicable.”

A​fter ​McDaniel’s only appearance as a contributor, Chuck Todd ​growled at ​Meet the Press ​host Kristen​ Welker: “I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation.”

MSNBC’s anchors gave ​their brass the bird, turned them into plucked peacocks, and tossed them into the Potomac. ​Emasculated executive soon took on water.

“No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned,”​ gasped NBCUniversal’s Cesar Conde, extolling group think rather than intellectual diversity. “I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down,” Conde ​gurgled, just before he sank into the river.

G​lug!

MSNBC’s mutiny was the newsroom equivalent of what too often befalls conservative speakers​ on college campuses.

“Cancel him!”

“Boot her!”

“SHUT UP!”

The only thing missing at MSNBC was a mob of black-clad bookers breaking cameras and setting makeup room​s ablaze.

As a news organization, MSNBC botched a perfect opportunity. Several times each week, in an election year, its hosts could have put cameras in McDaniel’s face and asked her tough questions on live TV:

“Trump faces almost 90 criminal charges. Wouldn’t just one conviction disqualify him among millions of voters?”

“Trump’s ​black support ​stood at 2​3% in ​a March 3 CBS News/YouGov poll. ​That nearly doubles his 12% in 2020. Why ​won’t he campaign​ in black neighborhoods?”

“How will Trump narrow Biden’s widening fundraising advantage?”

Why focus solely on Trump? MSNBC could have grilled McDaniel like a salmon across GOP-related topics:

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to stand down. Do you agree?”

“Why did Republicans reverse their ​13-year-long ban on earmarks and recently approve a ​1,102-page, $1.2 trillion ​spending bill ​stuffed with ​some 1,400 pork-barrel projects?”

“The House Republicans’ five-​vote majority ​will dwindle to just one​, thanks to their expelling ​New York’s George Santos before h​is corruption trial even began. Also, California’s Kevin McCarthy, Colorado’s Ken Buck, ​Ohio’s Bill Johnson, and ​(soon) Wisconsin’s Mike Gallagher ​fled the ballfield and drove home in the sixth inning. Do Republicans ​relish defeat or ​has their gender-affirming care backfired?”

MSNBC staffers could have interrogated McDaniel, and she would have ​had to take it. ​Unlike her old job, she could not say, “No comment” and ​then hide in her office (which was not her style). McDaniel ​could have fulfilled her contract​ and faced on-air questions or clammed up and surrendered her reported $300,000 annual salary.

​T​urn the tables: Imagine that Fox News Channel hired Biden’s former Climate Czar John Kerry. Rather than implode on camera, my Fox News colleagues eager​ly would ask​ Kerry such questions as:

“Why did Joe Biden ignore his military advisors and close Bagram Airport before fleeing Afghanistan?”

“When you repeatedly huddled with Iran’s ayatollahs in the Trump years, weren’t you violating the Logan Act?”

“When the recently departed Henry Kissinger negotiated the Paris Peace Accords in 1972, you advised the North Vietnamese delegation in person on how to out-bargain America’s secretary of state. Why, sir, should you not be arrested for treason the moment you exit this studio?”

​Nothing ​analogous will face the ex-chief of the RNC because NBC = DNC.

John Chancellor and David Brinkley must be revolving in their graves.

Rather than crumple like aluminum foil, NBC’s brass should have sacked their insolent, insubordinate “talent.” Ambitious journalists from newsrooms across America would have leapt to fill their shoes.

Mika Brzezinski​, Rachel Maddow, and Chuck Todd are all replaceable.

Especially Chuck Todd.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.