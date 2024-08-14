Colbert Cracks Up Audience Claiming CNN Reports ‘News’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Even Stephen Colbert’s audience couldn’t hold back their laughter at the notion that CNN offers unbiased coverage of news.

On Monday, Colbert’s audience erupted into laughter after he told CNN host Kaitlan Collins that the network “just reports the news as it is,” as shown in viral video shared by the Media Research Center.

Collins, who hosts The Source, was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the viral exchange occurred.

“I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert told Collins, attempting to ask a question. However, the audience quickly interrupted him with laughter.

Taken aback, Collins asked if Colbert’s statement was “supposed to be a laugh line.” In response, Colbert jested that it was not meant to be a joke, “but I guess it is.” This prompted another round of laughter from both the audience and Collins.

On X, several copies of the video gained viral attention, with MRC’s Brent Baker sarcastically noting that even the audience of a notoriously leftist late-night show in liberal Manhattan recognizes CNN’s biased reporting.

On user wrote that Collins is far from an objective journalist. “Kaitlan Collins’ reaction is pure art…,” the user wrote. “In her head she truly sees herself as a Walter Cronkite-esque, true ‘journalist.’ When back in reality, everyone in America (on both sides) clearly understands that she is a partisan hack.”

Twitter personality Ian Miles Cheong chimed in, “Ouch. CNN has lost all credibility, even among liberals.”

Collins first gained national attention as CNN’s White House correspondent from 2021 until November 2022. After co-hosting CNN This Morning with the now-fired Don Lemon, she was promoted to primetime to host her own show, The Source.

Last week on her show, she interviewed Sen. JD Vance’s former roommate to “trash” him, according to MRC’s NewsBusters.

Collins has also suggested that President Donald Trump’s labeling of Kamala Harris as “Kamabla” flirts with racism.

The CNN anchor faced backlash from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., after attempting to ask him about Harris’s racial identify.

“Why did Kamala Harris serve as Vice President for a man she called racist and a segregationist?” Cotton said, flipping the script to Collins.

BOOM. Senator Tom Cotton flips script on CNN: “Why did Kamala Harris serve as Vice President for a man she called racist and a segregationist?” This is how its done. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b4ma8jFzhg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2024

In July, Collins allowed twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to whitewash her past election denialism. The act of questioning election results is something Democrats claim undermines democracy.

COLLINS: Well, I do remember the time you told the NYT, “I won.” You did describe it as a stolen election. STACEY ABRAMS: Kaitlan, that’s actually incorrect. Normally I wouldn’t cut you off, but you’re repeating disinformation. pic.twitter.com/kjQWWxpQWl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Collins did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments sent to her WarnerMedia email address.