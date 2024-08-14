Quantcast
Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Colbert Cracks Up Audience Claiming CNN Reports ‘News’

'I know you guys are objective over there...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Even Stephen Colbert’s audience couldn’t hold back their laughter at the notion that CNN offers unbiased coverage of news.

On Monday, Colbert’s audience erupted into laughter after he told CNN host Kaitlan Collins that the network “just reports the news as it is,” as shown in viral video shared by the Media Research Center.

Collins, who hosts The Source, was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the viral exchange occurred. 

“I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert told Collins, attempting to ask a question. However, the audience quickly interrupted him with laughter. 

Taken aback, Collins asked if Colbert’s statement was “supposed to be a laugh line.” In response, Colbert jested that it was not meant to be a joke, “but I guess it is.” This prompted another round of laughter from both the audience and Collins.

On X, several copies of the video gained viral attention, with MRC’s Brent Baker sarcastically noting that even the audience of a notoriously leftist late-night show in liberal Manhattan recognizes CNN’s biased reporting.

On user wrote that Collins is far from an objective journalist. “Kaitlan Collins’ reaction is pure art…,” the user wrote. “In her head she truly sees herself as a Walter Cronkite-esque, true ‘journalist.’ When back in reality, everyone in America (on both sides) clearly understands that she is a partisan hack.” 

Twitter personality Ian Miles Cheong chimed in, “Ouch. CNN has lost all credibility, even among liberals.” 

Collins first gained national attention as CNN’s White House correspondent from 2021 until November 2022. After co-hosting CNN This Morning with the now-fired Don Lemon, she was promoted to primetime to host her own show, The Source. 

Last week on her show, she interviewed Sen. JD Vance’s former roommate to “trash” him, according to MRC’s NewsBusters. 

Collins has also suggested that President Donald Trump’s labeling of Kamala Harris as “Kamabla” flirts with racism.

The CNN anchor faced backlash from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., after attempting to ask him about Harris’s racial identify.

“Why did Kamala Harris serve as Vice President for a man she called racist and a segregationist?” Cotton said, flipping the script to Collins.

In July, Collins allowed twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to whitewash her past election denialism. The act of questioning election results is something Democrats claim undermines democracy.

Collins did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments sent to her WarnerMedia email address.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Illinois Official Warns of Mail-In Ballot Loopholes that Could Enable Noncitizen Voting
Next article
America’s Best Hackers Found Vulnerabilities in Voting Machines, Don’t Have Time to Fix Them Before Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com