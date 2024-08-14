Illinois Official Warns of Mail-In Ballot Loopholes that Could Enable Noncitizen Voting

( ) With early voting just around the corner, an elections official wants to instill confidence in voters around deep-blue Illinois’s election process.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Sept. 26 in Illinois. Mail-in ballot applications are in the mail to Illinois voters. Requests must be returned by Oct. 31.

Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder John Ackerman recently held a roundtable discussion to address concerns there may be this election cycle.

“The problem is lack of trust in our elections, and the cure to that is local election authorities throughout the state of Illinois stepping forward to be completely fully transparent,” Ackerman told the Center Square.

Illinois’s elections are decentralized, meaning each of the state’s 102 counties has its own elections authority, with separate authorities in some larger municipalities, that independently run their jurisdictions’ elections.

Among concerns that have been raised is the increase in mail-in voting. Ackerman said there are safeguards in place, with one exception.

“If someone else is delivering your ballot to the election authority they have to fill out the affidavit, they don’t have to do that if the post office is delivering it to us or if they’re utilizing a drop box, so there is a little bit of a loophole there,” Ackerman said.

Even then, Ackerman said the signature on the mail-in ballot must match the voter’s signature on file.