Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Election Denier Stacey Abrams Tries to Memory Hole Controversial Claims

'You're repeating disinformation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams attempted to revise history by claiming she never questioned the results of her 2018 race, in which she lost to Republican Brian Kemp. 

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Thursday, Abrams denied her previous statements to The New York Times, where she said she “won” the election and described it as “stolen.”

These remarks exposed a clear hypocrisy within Democratic circles regarding the questioning of election results, which they argue undermines democracy. 

“Kaitlan, that’s actually incorrect – and normally I wouldn’t cut you off, but you’re repeating disinformation,” A seemingly frustrated Abrams said in response to her election denialism.

Abrams falsely asserted that Georgia courts had ruled her election challenges could not be corrected due to changes in election laws. 

“I believed then and I believe now I have never been the governor of Georgia. I’ve never claimed to be the governor of Georgia,” she added. “What I have said is that voters were denied their full rights. Courts agreed with me in the time of that election, they agreed with me post-election.” 

A video of Abrams’s CNN remarks received a “community note” on Twitter, pointing out her demonstrably false assertions. 

“There are a lot of credible articles that demonstrate the fact that Stacey Abrams said she won her election such as multiple NYT articles,” the note read, linking to an interview where Abrams reiterated her belief that she won the election. 

“I have no empirical evidence that I would have achieved a higher number of votes. However, I have sufficient and I think legally sufficient doubt about the process to say that it was not a fair election,” Abrams conceded in an article for The Times.

Abrams ran for Georgia governor again in 2022 and lost by a wider margin.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
