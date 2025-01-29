‘No, No, No,’: CNN Anchor Self-Implodes as He Suggests US Needs Illegal Aliens for Slave Labor

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN anchor Jake Tapper self-imploded as he suggested the U.S. needs illegal migrants to pick the crops Tuesday during an interview with Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff.

Tapper became the latest Democrat talking head to peddle four-year-delayed concerns about grocery prices, linking the cost-of-living crisis to Trump’s mass deportations.

Hi. Want to see a murder on live TV? I give you White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller vs. Jake Tapper on CNN. Tapper said we need illegals here to pick our crops. Then, Fatality… pic.twitter.com/W10tfKT2Od — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2025

The CNN anchor asked, “These migrants do jobs many Americans do not want to do. So, how do you, how does President Trump make sure that the effort to deport people who are not in this country legally doesn’t end up hurting Americans who want safe borders, absolutely, but also don’t want to see even more higher prices in groceries?”

Miller swiftly dismissed Tapper’s suggestion that Trump could be responsible for surging inflation by calling out the CNN host’s apparent support for illegal migrant slave labor.

“I’m sure it’s not your position, Jake, you just asked a question that we should supply Americans’ food with exploited illegal alien labor. I obviously don’t think that’s what you’re implying,” Miller began.

Miller said only 1% of illegal migrants work in agriculture, adding that most illegal migrants are sent to U.S. cities.

He did not allow Tapper to get away with his spin that only illegal migrants can pick crops for Americans, a narrative that ex-Biden surrogate Jenna Arnold propagated hours later by claiming U.S. women would never drink a blueberry smoothie again under Trump.

CNN panelist stokes fears that American healthy girls won’t get their blueberry smoothie fix if illegal migrants aren’t picking the crops. pic.twitter.com/OQTaojsELo — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 29, 2025

Tapper tried to interject, to which Trump’s attack dog responded by saying, “No, no, no. But I’m explaining this. It’s important to understand.”

The CNN host accused Miller of changing the subject. Miller said he would take 30 minutes explaining his point if he had to, insisting that he was addressing exactly what Tapper said.

“I’ll do the whole answer. The illegal aliens that Joe Biden brought into our country are not full-stop doing farm work. They. Are. Not,” Miller said. “The illegals he brought in from Venezuela, from Haiti, from Nicaragua, they are not doing farm work. They are in our cities collecting welfare.”

Miller explained that Trump supports a guest worker program for foreigners looking to do farm work. He added that farming would soon become automated, which would render their dispute irrelevant.

“There’s no universe in which this nation is going to allow the previous president to flood our nation with millions and millions of illegal aliens who just get to stay here,” Miller said.

