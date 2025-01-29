Quantcast
Wednesday, January 29, 2025

‘No, No, No,’: CNN Anchor Self-Implodes as He Suggests US Needs Illegal Aliens for Slave Labor

'These migrants do jobs many Americans do not want to do...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Stephen Miller and Jake Tapper
Stephen Miller and Jake Tapper / IMAGE: @bennyjohnson via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN anchor Jake Tapper self-imploded as he suggested the U.S. needs illegal migrants to pick the crops Tuesday during an interview with Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff.

Tapper became the latest Democrat talking head to peddle four-year-delayed concerns about grocery prices, linking the cost-of-living crisis to Trump’s mass deportations.

The CNN anchor asked, “These migrants do jobs many Americans do not want to do. So, how do you, how does President Trump make sure that the effort to deport people who are not in this country legally doesn’t end up hurting Americans who want safe borders, absolutely, but also don’t want to see even more higher prices in groceries?”

Miller swiftly dismissed Tapper’s suggestion that Trump could be responsible for surging inflation by calling out the CNN host’s apparent support for illegal migrant slave labor.

“I’m sure it’s not your position, Jake, you just asked a question that we should supply Americans’ food with exploited illegal alien labor. I obviously don’t think that’s what you’re implying,” Miller began.

Miller said only 1% of illegal migrants work in agriculture, adding that most illegal migrants are sent to U.S. cities.

He did not allow Tapper to get away with his spin that only illegal migrants can pick crops for Americans, a narrative that ex-Biden surrogate Jenna Arnold propagated hours later by claiming U.S. women would never drink a blueberry smoothie again under Trump.

Tapper tried to interject, to which Trump’s attack dog responded by saying, “No, no, no. But I’m explaining this. It’s important to understand.”

The CNN host accused Miller of changing the subject. Miller said he would take 30 minutes explaining his point if he had to, insisting that he was addressing exactly what Tapper said.

“I’ll do the whole answer. The illegal aliens that Joe Biden brought into our country are not full-stop doing farm work. They. Are. Not,” Miller said. “The illegals he brought in from Venezuela, from Haiti, from Nicaragua, they are not doing farm work. They are in our cities collecting welfare.”

Miller explained that Trump supports a guest worker program for foreigners looking to do farm work. He added that farming would soon become automated, which would render their dispute irrelevant.

“There’s no universe in which this nation is going to allow the previous president to flood our nation with millions and millions of illegal aliens who just get to stay here,” Miller said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Neo-Nazi Trans Terrorist’s Lawyer Fears ‘Bloodbath’ if Client is Returned to Men’s Prison
Next article
Trump Pulls Plug on Taxpayers’ $50 Million in CONDOMS to Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com