Trump Pulls Plug on Taxpayers’ $50 Million in CONDOMS to Gaza

'You can buy 500 million condoms with that kind of cash. That’s enough to give every guy in Gaza 1,000 condoms...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Donald Trump pulled the plug on American taxpayers forking over $50 million earmarked for condom distribution in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed Tuesday during her first briefing.

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, and the Office of Management and Budget identified the Biden administration’s move to waste millions sending condoms to the Middle East just shortly before the plan was set in motion, according to Leavitt.

“DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” Leavitt told reporters from the podium. “That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money.”

Trump shut down all federal spending via executive order, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer flipped out about by calling it “a dagger in the heart of average American families.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested safe sex was not a priority for members of Hamas who make “condom bombs.”

“Condoms cost a couple pennies when you buy them in bulk,” Watters said. “You can buy 500 million condoms with that kind of cash. That’s enough to give every guy in Gaza 1,000 condoms.”

Watters said the U.S. was egging on “both sides of the war” by funding Israel’s Iron Dome and Hamas’s makeshift bomb-making. X influencer Libs of TikTok expressed the same view, adding that “Biden was going to fund terrorism.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, took to social media to express his outrage at Leavitt’s reveal. He wrote on X, “Why was the U.S. government about to send $50 million for condoms in Gaza? If we stuck to the Constitution, this crap wouldn’t happen.”

Actor James Woods said “impregnating goats in Gaza” should not be a concern of American taxpayers. Meanwhile, activist Robby Starbuck suggested the Biden administration was laundering taxpayer money.

“There’s only like 2 million people there. The math is not mathing. Money laundering?” Starbuck wrote. “Think about how much they have to hate us to spend our money on this crap.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

