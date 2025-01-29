Neo-Nazi Trans Terrorist’s Lawyer Fears ‘Bloodbath’ if Client is Returned to Men’s Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Transgender prison inmate Donna Langan is no stranger to bloodbaths. The ex-Nazi bank robber has close ties to the perpetrators of the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing, which killed at least 168 people, including 19 children, in the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in U.S. history.

Some 30 years later, Langan’s lawyer is claiming that her client faces a different type of bloodbath, this one not so literal. According to attorney Moira Meltzer-Cohen, there’s going to be a bloodbath if Langan is returned to a men’s prison under the new Trump administration.

“It’s going to be incredibly dangerous,” Meltzer-Cohen told the DailyMail about Langan, who currently resides in female prison and who made history in 2023 as the first federal inmate in U.S. history to receive a government-approved sex change.

The DailyMail reported last week that Langan is one of many transgender inmates who are terrified of being sent back to men’s prison in the wake of Donald Trump’s executive order for that to happen. Trump’s order also stipulates that federal money will no longer be used for prison sex changes.

While the Daily Mail reported that “hundreds” of transgender inmates could be sent back to men’s prison, Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters said in 2023 that all but 11 inmates are currently in jails based on their biological sex.

@RepTroyNehls presses Prisons Director Colette Peters on why the BOP provided a sex change to an ex-Nazi bank robber, who used the proceeds of his crimes to fund groups like the Aryan Nations.

See our prior coverage on the Nazi inmate here: https://t.co/w6veJpWmj8 pic.twitter.com/3EJ4DWNt0A — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) November 7, 2023

Peter said at the time that inmates must undergo a “complex, serious evaluation from degreed medical doctors and psychologists” before they can be placed in a female prison. She added that two inmates have received taxpayer-funded sex changes.

It’s not clear how Trump’s executive order will affect two pending lawsuits from state inmates for sex changes. Those inmates, Jonathan C. Richardson and David Cassady, both advance their lawsuits to the point where their respective prisons have agreed to provide them with sex changes—thanks in part to the fact that Biden’s Justice Department filed amicus briefs on both of their behalf.

They’ve yet to receive the sex changes, and their lawsuits are still open.

Meanwhile, Langan continues to hold secrets of the Oklahoma City bombing as the 30th anniversary of the attack approaches.

When he was arrested in 1996, Langan told authorities that his fellow neo-Nazi bank robbers were involved in the attack. However, the U.S. government ignored Langan’s allegations about the OKC bombing, and went as far as to suppress Langan’s testimony about the matter.

Researchers have speculated that the government has ignored Langan and the other Nazi bank robbers’ connections to OKC because many of them were federal informants. Admitting the robbers helped carry out the attack would raise grave questions about government foreknowledge and possible complicity with OKC, according to criminologist Mark Hamm, who wrote about Langan and OKC in his 2001 book, In Bad Company: America’s Terrorist Underground.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.