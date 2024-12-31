Quantcast
CNN Panelist Refuses to Kiss Up to ‘Terrible President’ Carter After His Death

'In the run-up to the Persian Gulf War, he wrote letters to all of our allies and to Arab states asking them to abandon their cooperation and coalition with the United States...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Scott Jennings (CNN, Screenshot)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN’s Scott Jennings refused to glorify former President Jimmy Carter during a late Monday panel discussion following the 100-year-old’s death.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president, died Sunday at his home in Georgia after two years in hospice care. Since then, the media has praised the deceased Democrat—but Jennings pulled no punches.

On NewsNight with Abby Phillip, the CNN commentator blasted Carter as a “terrible” one-term president who disgraced America by “meddling” in foreign affairs after losing reelection.

“He was a terrible president. That’s why he lost in a landslide after his one term,” Jennings said. “And, if it’s possible, I think he was even a worse ex-president because of his meddling in U.S. foreign policy. Because of his saddling up to dictators around the world. Because of his vehement views, anti-Israel views, and more than dabbling in anti-Semitism over the years.”

Jennings noted that Carter frustrated Democrats, adding that former President Barack Obama did not have the 39th president speak at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

“He often vexed Democrats,” Jennings told fellow panelists. “Obama didn’t even have him speak at his ’08 convention. He put Bill Clinton in a terrible foreign policy box on a North Korea nuclear issue.”

Carter had a “huge ego,” according to Jennings, who reiterated that Carter continued to wade into politics post-presidency despite the resounding rejection of voters.

“I respect people who run for president and get elected to president, but in his particular case, I think he time and again proved why he was never suited for the office in the first place,” Jennings said.

Jennings added that Carter came close to committing, or even committed, treason.

“In the run-up to the Persian Gulf War, he wrote letters to all of our allies and to Arab states asking them to abandon their cooperation and coalition with the United States,” the conservative pundit told his colleague who touted Carter’s humanitarianism. “If it’s not treasonous, it’s borderline treasonous.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

