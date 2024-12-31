Quantcast
Tuesday, December 31, 2024

‘Eat Their Lies’: Singer Dropped for Lyrics on ‘Man Made’ COVID, Cancel Culture

'There are people who actually give a sh!t and will spend their lives fighting in the light...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Iyah May
Iyah May / IMAGE: @iyahmaymusic via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Musician Iyah May said Monday that she lost her manager after refusing to change the lyrics of her new song bashing a “man made virus” and cancel culture.

May revealed on social media platform X that she left her label after her manager dropped her, posting a thankful message with video of her new song “Karmageddon.”

The lyrics of May’s new song read, “Man made virus, watch the millions die / Biggest profit of their lives / Here’s the inflation, that’s your prize,” among other indictments of the lying media and cancel culture.

The Australian singer continued, “Turn on the news and eat their lies / Kim or Kanye, pick a side / Cancel culture, what a vibe.”

May called herself an “independent artist” in light of her manager’s decision to leave, bashing corrupt politicians and the government to her 37,000 followers in a separate post that said, “it feels like profit and power and greed governs the world.”

She added that “warriors” and “healers” can combat the darkness that governs, saying, “There are people who actually give a sh!t and will spend their lives fighting in the light.”

Brett Cooper, a popular Gen Z host who recently split from the Daily Wire, praised May’s music by saying, “this is sick – go support her!!!”

Other influential X users like Liberty Lockdown host Clint Russell promoted the young Australia’s defiant lyrics and independent streak as well. He wrote, “This lady has BARS,” and called her unrestrained songwriting “perfect.”

Students for Trump advisor Ryan Fournier added, “Meet Iyah May. She’s an Australian based singer who just lost a contract with her management company because she refused to change these lyrics. It’s amazing!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
