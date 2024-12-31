‘Eat Their Lies’: Singer Dropped for Lyrics on ‘Man Made’ COVID, Cancel Culture

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Musician Iyah May said Monday that she lost her manager after refusing to change the lyrics of her new song bashing a “man made virus” and cancel culture.

May revealed on social media platform X that she left her label after her manager dropped her, posting a thankful message with video of her new song “Karmageddon.”

The lyrics of May’s new song read, “Man made virus, watch the millions die / Biggest profit of their lives / Here’s the inflation, that’s your prize,” among other indictments of the lying media and cancel culture.

The Australian singer continued, “Turn on the news and eat their lies / Kim or Kanye, pick a side / Cancel culture, what a vibe.”

Thank you to everyone supporting my song ‘Karmageddon’. As some of you might know I am now an independent artist after I lost my manager because I didn’t change the lyrics of this song, and also left my label. Your support means the world. If you’d like to hear the full track… pic.twitter.com/LNOlirEb2A — iyah may (@iyahmaymusic) December 30, 2024

May called herself an “independent artist” in light of her manager’s decision to leave, bashing corrupt politicians and the government to her 37,000 followers in a separate post that said, “it feels like profit and power and greed governs the world.”

She added that “warriors” and “healers” can combat the darkness that governs, saying, “There are people who actually give a sh!t and will spend their lives fighting in the light.”

Welcome to the chaos of the times.

Where it feels like the whole world has gone crazy.

Where the truth is buried beneath mountains of subtle deceptions and blatant lies.

Where it feels like our ‘leaders’ and governments let us down and are paid off.

Where it feels like profit… pic.twitter.com/DzLq7hofv3 — iyah may (@iyahmaymusic) December 30, 2024

Brett Cooper, a popular Gen Z host who recently split from the Daily Wire, praised May’s music by saying, “this is sick – go support her!!!”

this is sick – go support her!!! 🫶 https://t.co/6aNdUCmLgE — Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) December 31, 2024

Other influential X users like Liberty Lockdown host Clint Russell promoted the young Australia’s defiant lyrics and independent streak as well. He wrote, “This lady has BARS,” and called her unrestrained songwriting “perfect.”

This lady has BARS. She lost her management because she refused to change the lyrics in this song. Good for her! They were perfect. If you want to see more independent artists speak their mind, support them. Her name is Iyah May. pic.twitter.com/Km2KjFQYfZ — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) December 30, 2024

Meet Iyah May. She is an Australian based singer who just lost a contract with her management company because she refused to change these lyrics. It’s amazing! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wnTLKCalY4 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 30, 2024

Students for Trump advisor Ryan Fournier added, “Meet Iyah May. She’s an Australian based singer who just lost a contract with her management company because she refused to change these lyrics. It’s amazing!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.