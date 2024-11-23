‘Portal into 2014’: CNN’s Jake Tapper Mocks Leftist Guest Melting Down over Trump’s Cabinet

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN anchor Jake Tapper mocked guest commentator Margaret Hoover for melting down about President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees in a discussion about Pam Bondi replacing Matt Gaetz as the Republican’s attorney general pick.

Hoover repeated former President Barack Obama’s infamous line, “elections do have consequences,” as she ranted to Tapper and fellow panelist Rebecca Katz about her disliking for Trump’s nominees.

“This could be much easier for him if he would pick qualified, respectable, like, individuals who — it’s okay if you’re a Republican and you appoint a Republican attorney general. Just have somebody of the stature of the before times!” Hoover said, speaking at a rapid pace.

Tapper attentively listened as Hoover continued to complain about Trump’s “stained” nominees. She eventually lost her flow and said, “It’s so frustrating.”

“I feel like I’m looking through a portal into 2014,” Tapper joked, seemingly about Hoover’s delivery.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper mocks guest who says Trump has yet to pick “qualified, respectable” nominees. “I feel like I’m looking through a portal into 2014.” pic.twitter.com/z9AQ2QlBCV — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 23, 2024

The CNN commentator played along by listing off other years.

“I know, I know! 2012, 15, 10! You know, the first decade of the 20th century,” Hoover responded to Tapper with the same energy as her earlier rant. “But that’s not where we live now.”

Katz jumped into the conversation and took a stab at Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration as Trump’s attorney general on Thursday.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Katz told the panel Gaetz was “the floor,” prompting Tapper to interject.

“I’ve been covering politics for a long time. Do not say that,” the CNN host warned Katz with a laugh and a raised finger. “Because it will get worse.”

Katz and Hoover both erupted following Tapper’s warning, with Katz prevailing to criticize Trump’s selection process.

“Donald Trump is looking at headshots, right? He is looking at these candidates and thinking, ‘Who would look, who would play one on TV?’” Katz said.

Tapper agreed by suggesting Trump would choose the people who defended him well on Fox News for key Cabinet positions.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.