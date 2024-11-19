Quantcast
Ex-Trump Cabinet Official Gives Tucker Carlson Sneak Peak Into ‘Exhilarating’ Confirmation Hearings

'The thing that’s a little hard about it is that you’re no longer yourself. You are yourself, but you are also going to be doing a job for a person...'

Russ Vought and Tucker Carlson
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Russ Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget under the first Trump administration, told Tucker Carlson in an interview released Monday that the upcoming Trump cabinet confirmation hearings will be “exhilarating.”

As President-elect Donald Trump announced key nominations at rapid speed, Carlson asked Vought to draw from his prior experience and provide insight into what should be expected as the Senate is poised to vote on a series of second term Trump appointments.

“They’re gonna be… they’re gonna be exhilarating if you have the right approach to them,” Vought said, causing Carlson to laugh.

Vought warned that senators who oppose Trump’s nominees will hold nothing back during the confirmation hearings.

As of Tuesday, the most critically discussed Trump nominees include former Fox News host Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for attorney general and former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services.

“The thing that’s a little hard about it is that you’re no longer yourself,” Vought said of being the scrutinized nominee before the Senate.

Vought said it can be difficult because one has to realize their personal opinions sometimes have to be put aside for the job.

“You are yourself, but you are also going to be doing a job for a person,” Vought said. “So, what I think about a particular issue doesn’t mean as much as what the president thinks about something like that.”

Carlson agreed with Vought’s perspective on the process, saying it must be treated differently than a cable news hit.

Bernie Sanders went after me very, very hard in my first confirmation hearing as deputy OMB for essentially believing in John 3:16,” Vought recalled, stunning Carlson that he was attacked on the basis of religion.

John 3:16 reads as follows: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

Vought said Sanders called him a “bigot” who should “not serve in the federal government” due to his Christian faith.

“Most nominees will not go through what I went through,” Vought told Carlson.

He added the process might be difficult, but the nominees will get through the hearings.

“But I will tell them, you will get through it. You will get to the other side,” he said. “And it will be the most freeing thing in the world.”

